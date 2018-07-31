Jennifer Garner Juggles It All in Hilarious Instagram Post Every Mom Can Relate to

Celeb moms — they’re just like us!

Jennifer Garner proved that she’s like every mom out there with a funny picture on Instagram Monday showing the star struggling to hold too many things. Among the pile is a hat she’s holding between her teeth, an iced coffee, her keys, a paper that looks like homework titled “Thoughts For the Day,” her phone, a water bottle and a book.

“Every single time I get out of the car. How? Why?” the actress wrote alongside the shot, adding that it wasn’t staged.

The actress often opens up about her daily mom struggles on her Instagram and recently shared with PEOPLE how she likes her kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 to eat healthy.

“I’m not worried so much about junk food, because we don’t have it in the house—although I don’t want to be a freak about it, so that they just want to get their hands on it at all costs,” she said. “It’s more that you just want to make sure they’re getting a rainbow of flavors and of foods.”

Now as her kids have gotten older, one of her tips for encouraging them to eat healthy is to get them down in the dirt tending to the food they consume.

“I think growing your own food helps,” she said. “When I was a kid, I didn’t like tomatoes, but then my mom grew cherry tomatoes, and if I picked them straight off the vine, they tasted so good. My oldest didn’t like blueberries until we had blueberry bushes. Now in blueberry season we take colanders down every night and they bring their friends over and we pick.”