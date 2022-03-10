The actress handed out everyday items like socks, tissue, and toothbrushes to people experiencing homelessness

Jennifer Garner Shares Tips on How to Give Back Using a Ziploc Bag: 'Random Act of Kindness'

Jennifer Garner is sharing a simple way to give back to those in need.

On Wednesday, the 49-year-old actress posted a video on Instagram detailing an easy way to use Ziploc bags. In the clip, Garner filled zip-up plastic bags with everyday items like socks, tissues, and toothbrushes before handing them out to people experiencing homelessness.

"Random act of kindness: gather these essentials in a quart sized ziploc bag and keep them in your car to give away when you see someone in need. Inspired by my kind friend, @whitneyformt. ♥️" Garner captioned her post.

"A pair of thick socks. Kleenex. Hand wipes. Disposable toothbrushes. Chapstick. A couple of granola bars. I forgot this time, but like to add feminine hygiene products, too. Add $5, $10, $20 and a smile ♥️," she added.

Garner is often paying it forward with kind gestures.

Earlier this month, in a video shared on her Instagram Story, the actress purchased coffee for customers at Starbucks and tipped employees.

"May I please have a mint tea grande?" Garner asked a barista before giving the employee money to cover the customers behind her in line. "If I give you this to pay for the people behind me, and then this for you guys. So, that's for you guys. This is just to pay for whomever is behind me. Thank you and pass it on."

Alongside the video, Garner emphasized the importance of good deeds, writing: "Coffee is always a worthwhile little act of kindness."

Jennifer Garner Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Additionally, the 13 Going on 30 star baked and delivered homemade cookies to the LAC+USC Medical Center back in January, in support of the staff at the Department of Emergency Medicine — the clinical and academic department within the LAC+USC Medical Center and Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California.

Garner documented the experience on Instagram, in a video set to the Bill Withers classic "Lovely Day."

"For a happy day — show your local 🌟 First Responders 🌟 some love," Garner wrote in the caption. "They are still in the thick of it and miles past burn out."

"Thank you, @countyem_la Doctors and Nurses!" she added. "Keep going! ♥️."

The actress has also given back through her baby food brand Once Upon a Farm, which recently launched its "A Million Meals" initiative with Save the Children, to help provide 1 million meals to kids in need by 2024.