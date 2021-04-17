Garner posted a photo of herself (missing a few teeth!) alongside a poem that she wrote when she was 7½ years old.

She wrote, "If I could chose something

That I'd like to be, and do it

To change the whole life of me

I would chose to be a book

And have somebody read me

By a crystal clear brook.

I'd be by the best, Beverly Cleary,

Of course.

Not a non-fiction book of a bug or a horse

I'd be in all libraries, public and school and

by Beverly Cleary cause she's no fool."