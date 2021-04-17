16 Jennifer Garner Throwbacks That Prove She Has Always Been a Ray of Sunshine

Whether she's showing off her less-than-wonderful haircuts or showing her sisters some love, Garner's Instagram throwbacks are sure to make you smile

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated April 17, 2022 11:36 AM

1 of 16

Grin and (Teddy) Bear It

Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Garner posted a photo with her teddy bear in honor of National Teddy Bear Day, sharing a side-by-side of herself as a child and now, snuggling her furry friend. 

"45 years later, you're still my main squeeze," the actress wrote

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Namaste

Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

"A little namaste for your flashback Friday. 🧘🏻‍♀️♥️," Garner captioned a photo of herself during a childhood yoga session. 

3 of 16

The Great Outdoors

It doesn't get much cuter than this photo of young Jennifer Garner on the swings in a tiny sweater! The Yes Day actress wrote in the photo's caption, "My mom called me Ragamuffin when I was little. Yup. I see it. #raggedyzen"

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

Happy Halloween!

Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Garner posted this throwback from Halloween as a child simply captioned, "boo." 

Advertisement

5 of 16

Quite the Cut

Who among us hasn't fallen victim to the bowl cut? Not even Jennifer Garner! 

6 of 16

A Poet and She Knows It

Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Garner posted a photo of herself (missing a few teeth!) alongside a poem that she wrote when she was 7½ years old. 

She wrote, "If I could chose something
That I'd like to be, and do it
To change the whole life of me
I would chose to be a book
And have somebody read me
By a crystal clear brook.
I'd be by the best, Beverly Cleary,
Of course.
Not a non-fiction book of a bug or a horse
I'd be in all libraries, public and school and
by Beverly Cleary cause she's no fool."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

Holy Cow!

Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Garner, who is the founder of Once Upon a Farm, shared a photo of herself with her cow "lovingly named Jennifer by my Uncle Jim and Aunt Helen and me." In the photo, she is rocking an all-red outfit, while Jennifer (the cow) is "#BovineChic." 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

Middle Child

Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Garner is one of three girls — and the middle child! She wrote on National Middle Child Day:

"Attention seeker. 😃✅
Melodramatic. 😬✅
Peacekeeper. 🙏🏻✅
Middle sister, now and forever. 🌟🙋🏻‍♀️🌟"

She added the hashtag "#ihavethebestsisters" for good measure. 

Advertisement

9 of 16

Garner Girls

Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

The three girls look so much alike, they could practically be triplets! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

Back to School

Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Garner shared a photo with her older sister, Melissa, in matching yellow outfits that their mom made to honor the first day of spring! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

Sister Time

Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

In another post, Garner wrote of her big sis, "The world still looks safer sitting next to you." 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

Going Swimmingly

Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Don't worry, there's plenty of love to go around for Garner's little sister, Susannah! In honor of her birthday, Garner wrote on Instagram, "Susannah — remember when I was your protector and knew more than you? Yeah, that didn't last long. Happy birthday, my favorite baby sister. I love you."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

School Photos

Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Check out little Garner at just 6 years old! The actress shared a school photo from childhood on Instagram, drawing awareness to the importance of education. She wrote, "This girl ☝🏼 took violin in school for six years and was so bad that her mother offered to pay her $5 to never play again. 🤗🙋🏻‍♀️. Still. I'm grateful for the education." 

"Every girl deserves an education," Garner continued, "But right now, more than 98 million adolescent girls are not in school. As a new school year begins, please consider taking action for girls' education around the globe with @michelleobama and @girlsopportunityalliance." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

Big Smile

Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Garner is all about spreading positivity, so it's no wonder that she has always been smiling big. She wrote alongside a flashback photo — featuring her "#eightdollarhaircut" — "How's this for weekend enthusiasm?👆🏻🤩♥️"

She added the hashtag, "#blessherhappyeyes."

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

Tiny Dancer

Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Garner — who is known for her #TuTuTuesday posts on Instagram — posted her own throwback to celebrate. In the photo, Garner wears a fluffy tutu and smiles for the camera. 

"Happy #TuTuTuesday from me as a tiny dancer 👶🏻," she captioned the photo. "Same ears, same chin, same turnout 😂🙅🏻‍♀️."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

Nerdy Girl

Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Garner captioned a photo of herself (left) in large glasses, "Wait, I'm trying to remember—was I ever Prom Queen? #no 🤓." She added the sweet hashtag, "#nerdslaughmore 😂😂👵🏼♥️." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger