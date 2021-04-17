16 Jennifer Garner Throwbacks That Prove She Has Always Been a Ray of Sunshine
Whether she's showing off her less-than-wonderful haircuts or showing her sisters some love, Garner's Instagram throwbacks are sure to make you smile
Grin and (Teddy) Bear It
Garner posted a photo with her teddy bear in honor of National Teddy Bear Day, sharing a side-by-side of herself as a child and now, snuggling her furry friend.
"45 years later, you're still my main squeeze," the actress wrote.
Namaste
"A little namaste for your flashback Friday. 🧘🏻♀️♥️," Garner captioned a photo of herself during a childhood yoga session.
The Great Outdoors
It doesn't get much cuter than this photo of young Jennifer Garner on the swings in a tiny sweater! The Yes Day actress wrote in the photo's caption, "My mom called me Ragamuffin when I was little. Yup. I see it. #raggedyzen"
Happy Halloween!
Garner posted this throwback from Halloween as a child simply captioned, "boo."
Quite the Cut
Who among us hasn't fallen victim to the bowl cut? Not even Jennifer Garner!
A Poet and She Knows It
Garner posted a photo of herself (missing a few teeth!) alongside a poem that she wrote when she was 7½ years old.
She wrote, "If I could chose something
That I'd like to be, and do it
To change the whole life of me
I would chose to be a book
And have somebody read me
By a crystal clear brook.
I'd be by the best, Beverly Cleary,
Of course.
Not a non-fiction book of a bug or a horse
I'd be in all libraries, public and school and
by Beverly Cleary cause she's no fool."
Holy Cow!
Garner, who is the founder of Once Upon a Farm, shared a photo of herself with her cow "lovingly named Jennifer by my Uncle Jim and Aunt Helen and me." In the photo, she is rocking an all-red outfit, while Jennifer (the cow) is "#BovineChic."
Middle Child
Garner is one of three girls — and the middle child! She wrote on National Middle Child Day:
"Attention seeker. 😃✅
Melodramatic. 😬✅
Peacekeeper. 🙏🏻✅
Middle sister, now and forever. 🌟🙋🏻♀️🌟"
She added the hashtag "#ihavethebestsisters" for good measure.
Garner Girls
The three girls look so much alike, they could practically be triplets!
Back to School
Garner shared a photo with her older sister, Melissa, in matching yellow outfits that their mom made to honor the first day of spring!
Sister Time
In another post, Garner wrote of her big sis, "The world still looks safer sitting next to you."
Going Swimmingly
Don't worry, there's plenty of love to go around for Garner's little sister, Susannah! In honor of her birthday, Garner wrote on Instagram, "Susannah — remember when I was your protector and knew more than you? Yeah, that didn't last long. Happy birthday, my favorite baby sister. I love you."
School Photos
Check out little Garner at just 6 years old! The actress shared a school photo from childhood on Instagram, drawing awareness to the importance of education. She wrote, "This girl ☝🏼 took violin in school for six years and was so bad that her mother offered to pay her $5 to never play again. 🤗🙋🏻♀️. Still. I'm grateful for the education."
"Every girl deserves an education," Garner continued, "But right now, more than 98 million adolescent girls are not in school. As a new school year begins, please consider taking action for girls' education around the globe with @michelleobama and @girlsopportunityalliance."
Big Smile
Garner is all about spreading positivity, so it's no wonder that she has always been smiling big. She wrote alongside a flashback photo — featuring her "#eightdollarhaircut" — "How's this for weekend enthusiasm?👆🏻🤩♥️"
She added the hashtag, "#blessherhappyeyes."
Tiny Dancer
Garner — who is known for her #TuTuTuesday posts on Instagram — posted her own throwback to celebrate. In the photo, Garner wears a fluffy tutu and smiles for the camera.
"Happy #TuTuTuesday from me as a tiny dancer 👶🏻," she captioned the photo. "Same ears, same chin, same turnout 😂🙅🏻♀️."
Nerdy Girl
Garner captioned a photo of herself (left) in large glasses, "Wait, I'm trying to remember—was I ever Prom Queen? #no 🤓." She added the sweet hashtag, "#nerdslaughmore 😂😂👵🏼♥️."