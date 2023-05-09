Jennifer Garner Says She Struggles with Her 'Nice' Persona on Bad Days: 'I'm Not Good at Being Fake'

"I've definitely had days where I just can't do it," the actress says

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 10:37 AM
Jennifer Garner arrives at the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Garner. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Garner admits she can't always live up to the impossible "nice" label she's been given.

The Last Thing He Told Me actress, 51, said in an interview with Allure published Tuesday that being publicly perceived as "so nice" makes it difficult to set boundaries.

"The problem with, 'Oh, she's so nice' is that when I have any kind of boundary, people think of it as much more than it actually is," she said. "The problem is being recognized on a day where I'm not so nice or when I have blackness in my soul."

Garner added, "I've definitely had days where I just can't do it. I scowl at people before they can walk up to me. I'm not perfect, and I don't think I'm rude, but I'm not good at being fake. I'm an open book of a person."

Jennifer Garner Talks Struggling with Her 'Nice' Persona on Bad Days: 'I'm Not Good at Being Fake'
Jennifer Garner. Tom Schirmacher/Allure

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 13 Going on 30 star opened up about being a mother to her three children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — who she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, and how being a parent is something she felt destined to be.

"Being a mother was one thing I knew I was going to be," she said. "I really could have been a mother in any way. I could have adopted, I could have fostered, but there was no doubt I was going to be a mom. I mean, I was the kid with the doll everywhere I went. And I had a babysitting company with my friend Carrie — C&J's Babysitting — from like seventh or eighth grade."

Jennifer Garner Talks Struggling with Her 'Nice' Persona on Bad Days: 'I'm Not Good at Being Fake'
Jennifer Garner. Tom Schirmacher/Allure

In October, Garner also told Town & Country about dealing with the "nice" label.

"I have no reason not to be nice. My life is lovely. I'm not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done," she said.

"It's not that I feel I'm underestimated in that way — I'm not afraid to stand up for myself and say, 'Just so you know, this isn't going to fly with me.' When that happens, I don't want you to be shocked that I'm a real person."

Related Articles
90 Day: Yohan Yo-Yos from a Forgiving Mood with Daniele's Ex to Combatively Telling Her 'You Won't Shut Up'
'90 Day' : Yohan Yo-Yos from Forgiving Daniele's Ex to Combat Mode as She Says He 'Won't Shut Up'
Jennifer Lopez with her children Max and Emme (1) Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck (2)
Jennifer Lopez Says She and Ben Affleck 'Ride the Waves' with Their Blended Family of Teens
Gina Kirschenheiter
Gina Kirschenheiter Reveals Why She Stopped Drinking Alcohol: 'It Was in Control of Me' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Garner is seen in Midtown on April 11, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Garner Reveals Her Kids Are Hesitant to Watch Her Movies — But 'Don't Mind' Dad Ben Affleck's
Jennifer Garner at NBC Studios on April 11, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Garner on Why Her Children Aren't Allowed on Social Media: 'My Eldest Is Grateful'
Jennifer Garner arrives at the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Garner Talks Parenting Older Kids: It's 'Hard' to 'Be a Teen Right Now' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Relationship: A Look Back
Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Jennifer Garner Boots
Jennifer Garner Says She's Going to Spend 51st Birthday Planting Trees with Friends
Masked Singer recap
Christine Quinn ('Masked Singer' 's Scorpio!) Says Character Was Based on Her 'Selling Sunset' Persona
jennifer-garner6
Jennifer Garner and John Miller's Relationship Timeline
Ben Affleck John Miller
Ben Affleck Laughs While Chatting with Ex Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Says She Had a Lot of 'Healing and Very Eye-Opening' Conversations After 'Glee' Backlash
Gigi Hadid Covers ELLE’s March 2023 Issue
Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Therapy and Living in the Public Eye: 'What Does the World Not Know About Me?'
Patti LaBelle makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”
Patti LaBelle Says She's Now Open to Dating at Age 78: 'I'm Too Good to Be Solo'