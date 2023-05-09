Entertainment Movies Jennifer Garner Says She Struggles with Her 'Nice' Persona on Bad Days: 'I'm Not Good at Being Fake' "I've definitely had days where I just can't do it," the actress says By Kirsty Hatcher Kirsty Hatcher Instagram Twitter Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 9, 2023 10:37 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Jennifer Garner. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Jennifer Garner admits she can't always live up to the impossible "nice" label she's been given. The Last Thing He Told Me actress, 51, said in an interview with Allure published Tuesday that being publicly perceived as "so nice" makes it difficult to set boundaries. "The problem with, 'Oh, she's so nice' is that when I have any kind of boundary, people think of it as much more than it actually is," she said. "The problem is being recognized on a day where I'm not so nice or when I have blackness in my soul." Garner added, "I've definitely had days where I just can't do it. I scowl at people before they can walk up to me. I'm not perfect, and I don't think I'm rude, but I'm not good at being fake. I'm an open book of a person." Jennifer Garner Talks Parenting Older Kids: It's 'Hard' to 'Be a Teen Right Now' (Exclusive) Jennifer Garner. Tom Schirmacher/Allure Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Elsewhere in the interview, the 13 Going on 30 star opened up about being a mother to her three children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — who she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, and how being a parent is something she felt destined to be. "Being a mother was one thing I knew I was going to be," she said. "I really could have been a mother in any way. I could have adopted, I could have fostered, but there was no doubt I was going to be a mom. I mean, I was the kid with the doll everywhere I went. And I had a babysitting company with my friend Carrie — C&J's Babysitting — from like seventh or eighth grade." Jennifer Garner. Tom Schirmacher/Allure Jennifer Garner Joined by Boyfriend John Miller at The Last Thing He Told Me Premiere in L.A. In October, Garner also told Town & Country about dealing with the "nice" label. "I have no reason not to be nice. My life is lovely. I'm not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done," she said. "It's not that I feel I'm underestimated in that way — I'm not afraid to stand up for myself and say, 'Just so you know, this isn't going to fly with me.' When that happens, I don't want you to be shocked that I'm a real person."