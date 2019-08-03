Summer Delights! Jennifer Garner Surprises Workers at a Dairy Farm While Buying Ice Cream

Jennifer Garner knows the key to surviving a heatwave: ice cream!

The Camping actress and a gaggle of kids headed to Hornstra Farms, a dairy farm located about an hour south of Boston on Thursday afternoon to cool off with some homemade sweet treats.

Dressed in a black T-shirt and striped skirt, Garner purchased ice cream for the kids and water for herself.

“I was with her in the store, and she was very friendly to everyone,” an employee, who described Garner as “super nice,” tells PEOPLE. “She came in, waited in line like everyone else. I have a feeling she left the girls a really nice tip.”

After enjoying their scoops, Garner and the kids headed down to the barn to check out the cows. But before leaving, Garner kindly took the time to snap a photo with some staff members at the farm.

“Thank you to this beautiful and talented lady for taking time to pose with our employees when she visited our farm today. Just goes to show you, you never know who you’ll meet at Hornstra Farms! 🐄😍🌟#jennifergarner#hornstrafarms #celebritysighting#townofnorwell #happyemployees,” the farm posted on Instagram.

“She just seemed like a really nice mom. If she wasn’t so famous, you wouldn’t even know,” the employee tells PEOPLE.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Reveals Her ‘Hilarious’ Mother’s Day Tradition with Her Kids: ‘It’s a Disaster’

Garner is no stranger to the farm game. The West Virginia native is the co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of Once Upon a Farm, a baby food company that uses organic fruits and vegetables harvested by local farmers.

She also shared a video of herself planting fruit, writing, “Our @onceuponafarm blends are filled with the freshest fruits, yummiest vegetables, and…love.🍓🥥🍍😘🍎🥕🥑 #soyouthinkyoucanfarm 👩🏻‍🌾#icantwaitforharvest 🙋🏻‍♀️🚜.”

On Wednesday, Garner’s ex-husband Ben Affleck was spotted with their three children, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, at Cape Cod, according to Page Six.

Image zoom Jennifer Garner Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Being kind is nothing new to Garner. In June, the actress teamed up with Walmart for the #SparkKindness initiative to encourage people to perform their own acts of kindness — from buying someone a cup of coffee to volunteering.

That same month, Garner visited a migrant shelter housing thousands of immigrant children.

“I get to see the beauty of kids in the worst of circumstances,” Garner said in a clip from an NBC News special about Save the Children’s work. “They’ve gone without baths, without food, without medical care. They’re here, happy to hear me butcher Goodnight Moon because they’re children.”