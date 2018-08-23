Jennifer Garner Stops by Ex Ben Affleck’s Home After He Was Linked to 22-Year-Old Playboy Model

Jennifer Garner was photographed stopping by ex Ben Affleck‘s home days after he was seen out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

The Peppermint actress, 46, arrived at Affleck’s Brentwood, California, home alongside a brunette friend on Wednesday.

The mom of three wore gray ripped jeans, a white T-shirt with a navy blue pullover sweater which she paired with black shades and white tennis shoes.

Garner’s visit to the Justice League actor comes after he was photographed appearing to receive a delivery of alcoholic beverages to his home on Monday.

Affleck was also recently photographed with Sexton, 22, who told Playboy magazine for their May/June issue her go-to drink was “whiskey all day.”

“Bourbon, for sure,” she added. “I like whiskey and soda, which makes people cringe, but I like it.”

On Aug. 16, just one day after his 46th birthday, Affleck took Sexton to dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu. “It looked like maybe a first date,” says a source adding, “she looked very cute and he seemed interested.”

Three days after their dinner date, Sexton and Affleck were spotted together again at a Jack In The Box drive-thru and went back to his house while snacking on French fries. “They seemed to get along great. They were chatting and laughing,” says a source.

A second source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue Garner’s focus remains on their children.

“Is she happy about him hanging out with a very young Playboy model? Certainly not,” a source says in this week’s new issue. “But her concern right now is not who he is dating. What she ultimately cares about is his sobriety and whether she can rely on him to co-parent.”

Affleck and Garner, who announced their separation in 2015, are still hammering out the details of their divorce.

Garner was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, which she attended with her parents, sister and the three children she shares with the Justice League actor: son Samuel Garner, 6, plus daughters Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 9½, and Violet Anne, 12.