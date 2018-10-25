Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles as She Steps Out in N.Y.C for the First Time Amid New Romance

Jennifer Garner was all smiles strolling through the Big Apple.

The 46-year-old actress stepped out on Thursday in New York City for the Fast Company Innovation Festival in which she spoke about her baby food company Once Upon a Farm. This is her first public appearance after news broke that she is “casually dating” CaliGroup CEO John Miller.

Garner looked chic in a blue-green coat, white scarf and strappy blue heels as she bundled up against the city’s cool weather.

A source told PEOPLE on Thursday that “dating is just a natural step” for Garner after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck.

“Although the divorce was just finalized, Jen has considered herself single for a long time,” the insider said. “Jen will always care about Ben and help him be the best dad. She was very ready to move on though.”

“She seems very excited about the future and is in a great place both personally and professionally,” the source added.

Jennifer Garner is all smiles as she steps out in New York City on Thursday Raymond Hall/GC Images

On Thursday, a different source told PEOPLE Garner and Miller, 40, were “casually dating but it’s not serious.”

“He hasn’t met her kids,” the insider added.

Garner shares Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 with Affleck.

The friendly exes have continued to spend time as a family and co-parent after they officially filed for divorce almost two years after announcing their separation in 2015. They took the kids to see Hello, Dolly! on Broadway in mid-July, starring family friend Victor Garber, and spent Easter together in Hawaii where Affleck was filming.

Miller was also previously married before filing for divorce from celebrity violinist Caroline Campbell in 2011.

He and Campbell are parents to two school-age children, a daughter and a son. The businessman is CEO and chairman of holding company CaliGroup. The company owns the CaliBurger chain, which boasts a special robotics technique that flips burger patties.