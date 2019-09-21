Jennifer Garner Steps Out with John Miller, Almost a Year After They Were First Seen Together

Jennifer Garner and businessman John Miller were seen together in Santa Monica, California on Thursday, almost a year after they stepped out publicly together for the first time in November 2018.

For their Thursday outing, the actress wore a navy blue knee-length skirt paired with a black t-shirt. The duo was spotted at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, where they arrived separately.

Last November, after they made their first public appearance together at a performance of the musical Dear Evan Hansen, a source told PEOPLE that Garner, 47, “doesn’t call [Miller] her boyfriend.”

At the time, the insider said that the Camping star hadn’t introduced Miller — the CEO and chairman of holding company Cali Group — to her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7.

“She only sees John when she isn’t busy with her kids,” the source explained. “He understands that her kids are her number one priority.”

Garner and Affleck, 47, finalized their divorce in November 2018 after announcing their plans to split in June 2015 following 10 years of marriage. Miller is also divorced from his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell, after calling it quits in 2014. They have two children together.

“As far as dating goes, Jen very much enjoys it,” the source told PEOPLE last November. “For so long, she couldn’t see herself dating. Her friends are very excited that she is dating. She is very much trying to get things private though.”

Meanwhile, the mother of three has been spending time with her kids and sharing her silly side on social media.

On Thursday, one day before her outing with Miller, Garner shared a funny video to Instagram after a recent trip to the dentist went a little unexpectedly.

When capturing the clip, Garner tried her best to spit out several tongue twisters — but she could barely move her mouth because it was numbed during the procedure. The 13 Going on 30 star bursted into laughter mid-tongue twister and at one point held her hand up to her mouth before continuing.

Once she finished her impressive monologue, Garner gives a triumphant “thank you” to the camera.

“It’s just a small procedure, he said. Not even a cavity, he said. 🤐🤣🤐,” she captioned the short clip, adding, “#numbnumb #sonumb #numbitynumb.”