Jennifer Garner Stays True to Her Word and Dresses as Mailbox for Halloween

Signed, sealed, delivered!

Jennifer Garner is sticking to her stance on sexy versus funny Halloween costumes.

On Thursday, Garner revealed her Halloween look in a post on Instagram where the actress showed off her U.S. Postal Service mailbox costume.

“Live your truth, people,” Garner, 47, captioned the video of herself twirling for the camera to the song “Monster Mash. “Happy Halloween. 🎃”

Back in May, Garner gave a commencement speech at her alma mater, Ohio’s Denison University, during which she made it a point to tell the graduates: “When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy. Why would you dress like a flirty nurse when you could be a mailbox?”

The actress featured the clip from her speech at the beginning of her Halloween Instagram post.

Garner’s celebrity friends shared their applause for her unique get-up in the comments section of her post.

“Funny over sexy. Every time. For the win !” Reese Witherspoon wrote while comedian Chelsea Handler added, “You’re so cute. I love you the mostest.”

“I love you more and more every year i know i you @jennifer.garner and we r on 16 years now ❤️😂,” said celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe.

The mom of three, who shares Samuel Garner, 7, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 10, and Violet Anne, 13, with ex Ben Affleck, told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that Halloween was a festive celebration in her household, filled with yearly traditions with her kids.

“Every year, there’s something different,” Garner told DeGeneres last year while appearing on her show. “We give [out] good candy bars!”

For Halloween 2018, Garner dressed up as a witch — complete with a green face and a black wig — revealing the costume on Instagram along with a recipe for tomatillo salsa. In 2017, the actress dressed as a play on the phrase “cat nap,” wearing kitten garb while pretending to be asleep.

“I’ll be looking for one of these today. #icrackmyselfup,” Garner captioned her funny Halloween post at the time.