Jennifer Garner Hilariously Spends 25 Minutes Searching for Her Car in a Parking Lot

Jennifer Garner isn’t afraid to laugh at herself, especially when it comes to her inability to find her own car in a parking lot.

The Peppermint star, 47, had some lighthearted fun at her own expense on Wednesday, sharing her hilariously lengthy journey to locate her parked car in a one-level garage on Instagram.

“I would like to tell you this was an isolated incident, but….😬🤥👵🏼,” she captioned the video, which was taken over the course of a 25-minute search.

The clip starts off with Garner wandering around the parking structure after a visit to a Build-a-Bear workshop.

Holding a stuffed toy in her arms, the mom of three tells her friend, who was filming her on a phone, that she had been “walking for 10 minutes” in search of her car.

After insisting that she had parked her car in the “Y” section of the garage, Garner tries to locate her vehicle by pressing a button on her electronic keys.

“Oh, you know what’s happening? We’re out of batteries,” she says when the security alarm fails to go off.

The Love, Simon actress then attempts to retrace her steps, telling her friend that she remembers stopping to tie her shoe at one point. “I should be on CSI: Miami,” she remarks as the hunt continues.

Garner later abandons her search on foot, hopping into the passenger seat of her friend’s car as they drive around the lot.

“This is where it gets complicated,” she says as they approach an intersection. “Now, I remember thinking what to do. It won’t take us long just to go and do that loop. ‘Cause I might have done that or I might have not.”

“I’m sweating,” she adds as they continued to drive around the parking structure. “It’s 25 minutes of looking for a car in a one-level parking garage.”

Image zoom Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner/Instagram

The exhaustive search eventually comes to an end when Garner spots her car in “F” section of the lot. “This has nothing to do with [where] I said it was. I said it was that way in ‘Y,'” she says, breaking into laughter before joking that “it’s so rude to just move someone’s car to ‘F.'”

Though Garner wasn’t shy about sharing her amusing quest to find her car on Instagram, which she joined in October, she is admittedly reluctant to let her children use the social media platform.

On an episode of the Next Question with Katie Couric released in October, Garner opened up about regulating what her daughter Violet, 13, views on the internet.

“She’ll occasionally talk to me about getting Instagram, and I can see why because I’m on there and it’s something kind of fun that I do, and I am modeling the opposite of what I want for her to do,” she said. “How often is that in parenting?”

“I just say, ‘When you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation,’” Garner continued. “‘But everything you look at, I don’t see anything positive for you out there. You can look at mine when you want to, we can go over it together, but I just don’t see it.’”