Jennifer Garner Sings Her 'Friday Night Anthem' with Juliette Lewis on Set of Their HBO Show

Jennifer Garner is up to her goofy Instagram antics again!

In a new post to her account on Friday, the Alias actress, 46, jokes around with actress Juliette Lewis, behind-the-scenes of their upcoming HBO show Camping.

“This little video illustrates which one of us is a rockstar and which one rocked out in community theater,” she captioned the video, referencing Lewis’ singer-songwriter career.

In the clip, the pair laugh their way through performing what Garner describes as her “Friday night anthem.” In her caption, she credits comedienne Amy Sedaris as “the genius behind this little ditty.”

The song goes, “It’s Friday night, we’re gonna get drunk, we’re gonna get laid, we’re gonna be late on… Monday!”

In April, Garner shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and the rest of the cast of Camping, written by Girls creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, Garner celebrated the fact that filming had begun — and that nobody was “sunburned” or “covered in ticks” yet.

Garner has not starred in a television show since Alias, which wrapped in 2006 after five seasons.

While Garner hasn’t said much about her involvement with the TV show since her casting was announced in February, she has joking wondered whether she accidentally agreed to appear nude in the series.

After becoming the subject of an unexpected viral meme during the 90th Academy Awards telecast, the actress offered up a few explanations to what she was thinking about.

“Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham!” she said as she responded to the meme on her Instagram Story.

She added, “Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?” likely referencing the frequent nude scenes during Dunham’s previous HBO show, Girls.

Camping is a half-hour limited series based off a 2016 British series with the same name, according to a press release from HBO.

According to HBO, the series documents a dramatic camping trip and stars Garner as “a controlling L.A. mom who is far less cheerful than her Lululemons imply.”