Jennifer Garner Shows Support to Juno Costar Elliot Page: 'Huge Love to You'

Elliot Page is getting a special shoutout from a former costar.

Jennifer Garner, Page's Juno costar, gave the actor support after the 33-year-old Oscar nominee shared a selfie of himself while thanking fans for their continued "love and support."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Major, huge love to you, Elliot," Garner, 48, wrote in the caption of Page's post.

Page starred as Juno, a teenager who finds out she's pregnant. She chooses a failed rock star Mark (Jason Bateman) and his wife, Vanessa (Garner), to adopt her unborn child.

Image zoom Credit: elliot page/ instagram

On Sunday, Page thanked fans for their support since he came out as trans.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you," he wrote. "Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other."

Page then gave a shout-out to two organizations that provide resources and advocate for transgender rights. "If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot," the actor added.

Earlier this month, Page released a lengthy and heartfelt statement on Twitter and Instagram, and shared: "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot."

Image zoom Jennifer Garner and Elliot Page | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," he wrote. "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community."

"Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society," Page added. "I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence."