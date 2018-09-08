Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Abs While Flexing Her Muscles to the Rocky Theme Song

Jennifer Garner has some serious muscle.

The Peppermint actress, 46, showed off her abs in a small black sports bra, white and black boxing trunks, and black boots with her hair tied in braids.

Strutting out to a living room from a hallway, Garner flexed her arms as she posed while the Rocky theme song played in the background.

The actress worked out with trainers to build muscle and strength for her role as Riley North, a mother seeking justice after her husband and daughter are killed in a drive-by shooting.

In a PEOPLE exclusive trailer, intense action scenes in which the actress punches, shoots and maims her family’s killers show audiences Garner went deep into her character.

“I’ve been training for a while on this. I did MMA skills, gun skills, knife skills. It was the connection to the physical that made me kind of understand her fight for her daughter,” she said.

Sara Foster, a good friend of the actress, told reporters earlier this week Garner can “kick your butt.”

“I love Jen and she to me is my total girl crush,” she said. “She’s the best. She can cook, she can really do it all, she can like, kick your butt and she’s beautiful and she’s the best mom. I always tell her you make me ashamed to be like a mom, be a human, because she’s genuinely perfect.”

She continued, “People say all these things on the red carpet like lifting everybody up and I’m actually being really honest. Jen Garner is actual perfection so I said like let’s get you on Bumble because guys are obsessed with her. She was open!”

And when it comes to the type of guy Foster wants for Garner, the actress immediately had an answer.

“I would set her up with like an athletic guy,” she said. “She needs an athletic guy like, strong that can take her because she can kick most [butts].”

Peppermint is in theaters Sept. 7.