Jennifer Garner Uses Shaving Cream to Take Off Fake Blood in Funny Video

Jennifer Garner had an unconventional way of getting out of makeup for Peppermint.

Garner stars as Riley North in the thriller out Friday, and the action-heavy role required lots of fake blood and dirt all over her body. Luckily, Garner, 46, had a trick to get rid of all the makeup at the end of the day.

“Do you know shaving cream gets off fake blood and fake mud? Just a little tip for ya,” Garner says in a video posted on Instagram where she wipes the cream over her arms and chest.

“Everyday tips for action girls,” Garner captioned the video.

Despite the film’s dark nature, the actress has frequently shared pictures and videos of herself goofing off behind the scenes.

Over the weekend, she shared a funny video of herself training with several stunt performers, all wearing tutus and showing off her impressive kickboxing and stunt work.

In a PEOPLE exclusive featurette about the making of the film, Garner opened about her dimensional character.

“I was excited right from the jump. The first time I read the script for Peppermint because it’s an original story and there’s a strong woman at the middle,” she said in the clip. “My character, Riley, watches this happen in front of her. She sees the people who killed her family. She discovers the police and the people who should be helping her are all on the wrong side of the law.”

Jennifer Garner in Peppermint

As for how she trained for those killer action sequences, Garner reveals she immersed herself into physical training.

“I’ve been training for a while on this. I did MMA skills, gun skills, knife skills. It was the connection to the physical that made me kind of understand her fight for her daughter,” she added.

Peppermint hits theaters Friday.