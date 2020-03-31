Jennifer Garner Shares the Coronavirus Poem Her 8-Year-Old Son Wrote: 'We Stay Home'

Image zoom Jennifer Garner/instagram. Inset: Getty Images

Samuel Affleck is starting to feel the social distancing boredom.

Jennifer Garner‘s 8-year-old son, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, took over the family’s message board to write a poem about how he’s doing as the family stays home to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Garner, 47, shared the haiku on her Instagram on Tuesday, also remarking at how little Samuel seems to have come up with a pseudonym for the poem. Samuel is the youngest of the former couple’s three children — they also share daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11.

“corona virus

we eat we sleep we stay home

thrilling it is NOT!” Samuel’s poem read, though he signed it as “Fitz B. Ireland.”

“Things must be getting bleak when an 8 year old boy adopts a pen name and voluntarily writes poetry,” Garner captioned the post, adding “#hangintheremamas” at the end.

Samuel celebrated his birthday in January with a special surprise from dad’s recent costar Adam Driver.

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Affleck revealed that Driver sent Samuel a handful of Star Wars toys for his birthday bash — in addition to a signed a card, picture, and video message from “Kylo Ren,” Driver’s character from the popular film franchise.

“It was an incredibly moving and powerful moment,” Affleck, 47, said, recalling watching his son open the gifts.

“Adam made me a hero to my kid. And I will never, ever, ever, forget it,” Affleck added. “It’s a really good lesson in doing those small gestures of kindness, because you have no idea. For [Adam], he’s like, ‘Yeah, send the Kylo Ren doll and the Kylo Ren LEGO and the picture of Kylo Ren signed by Kylo Ren.’ But it meant the f—ing world to [Samuel]. So much.”

Prior to that, Affleck had already gotten Driver to film a video for his son.

“My son knows that I do movies — they’re kinda fake — that his mom’s [Jennifer Garner] in movies and that’s all pretend,” he said. “But he also knows that Star Wars is real. He knows there are guys out there fighting the emperor and that needs to get done. And I can do my fake s— and some people can do an important job. So I told him, ‘I’m actually in this movie with Kylo Ren’ and his mind opened in two. He was like, ‘But dad! How? How do you know Kylo? Are you going to space?’ Will he have his lightsaber?’ “

“So I told Adam that, and he’s a sweetheart. I said, ‘Can you tape a birthday video to my son?’ And he did and he was very kind,’ ” Affleck said.