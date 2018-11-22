Jennifer Garner Shares Thanksgiving Throwback Photo Dressed as a Pilgrim: 'Don’t Forget Fun'

Jennifer Garner is elevating her Thanksgiving traditions to a whole new level.

The 46-year-old actress got into the spirit of the holiday with a sweet photo of herself as a young girl dressed in a pilgrim costume while her friend dressed as a turkey.

“So many recipes floating for Thanksgiving, but how about a new tradition?” she wrote in the caption. “Invite a friend from a foreign land (in this case, England). Make up Thanksgiving traditions she has to follow. I dressed my darling Brit as a turkey and paraded her around the mean streets of Charleston, WV.”

Garner continued, “Perhaps you could suggest Thanksgiving presents? I did, and still have the necklace to show for my excellent imagination.”

“Thanksgiving is for family and friends, food and football—but don’t forget FUN. XXX Happy Thanksgiving!” Garner added. “#throwbackthanksgiving #pilgriminsolidarity#constructionpaperartist.”

The mother of three is celebrating the day with a sweet cameo in Ina Garten’s Thanksgiving special, which she filmed on Saturday.

Garner announced the news in a video on Instagram where she is seen making a colorful paper turkey.

“Why, is that the #BarefootContessa music playing somewhere? YES. Yes, it is. BECAUSE—@inagarten invited #PretendCookingShow to be part of her Thanksgiving special!!” she captioned the clip. “My feisty grandmother Exie Mae Garner’s sweet potato pudding is getting its shot in the big leagues this Saturday.”

The pair have been friends since they first met three years ago — and Garten is a fan of the Camping star’s at-home cooking tutorials.

“I love her videos so much. She is adorable and smart and not at all performing — that’s just who she is,” Garten told PEOPLE. “I just think she’s really special.”

Barefoot Contessa‘s Thanksgiving special, which also stars Nigella Lawson and Marcus Samuelsson, airs Saturday (8 p.m. ET) on Food Network.