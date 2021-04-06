The actress noted that the scene was filmed "juuuuust before Covid, thank goodness"

Jennifer Garner Gives Hugs to Middle Schoolers in Behind-the-Scenes Video from Filming of Yes Day

Jennifer Garner is full of love!

On Monday, the 48-year-old actress shared an adorable video on Instagram of a behind-the-scenes moment from her recently released Netflix film, Yes Day.

Initially seen filming for the movie, the mother of three then waves to a group of middle school students who are watching the scene from afar. As the clip transitions, Garner is seen embracing many of the students with warm hugs as she shares an array of important messages.

"Have a good day, eat your vegetables, go to bed on time," she tells the preteen students in the clip. "Go study hard, don't waste free periods."

"YES DAY behind-the-scenes provide context for my new contract stipulation—I must shoot all future films at middle schools, where the enthusiasm is high and the hugs are free," the actress wrote alongside the post, before noting that the scene was filmed "juuuuust before Covid, thank goodness."

While chatting with PEOPLE last month, Garner opened up about her latest film and how it was based on an annual tradition she had with her own three children — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and son Sam, 8 — with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Initially inspired by the children's book Yes Day! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Garner told PEOPLE, "I read it to my little daughter when she was 3. And her big wish all the time was, 'I just want a yes day. I just want a yes day.'"

During a "Yes Day," kids are not told "no" for any request (within reason — every household is advised to have a few parental safeguards in place).

"I love that it's always the little things that kids care about," Garner said. "It's just a little breaking of the rules. It's like staying in the driveway but putting your head out of the sunroof and just standing there with the car off and seeing what that looks like. Or sitting in the front seat while you drive around a parking lot somewhere. Or getting lottery tickets and Doritos if you stop for gas."

Turning the beloved best-seller and now-Garner tradition into a Netflix family comedy costarring Édgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner and Everly Carganilla was "such a no-brainer," added the actress, who also serves as a producer for the film.

"It all just seemed so obvious. And it has all the way through. When we would go into Netflix and say we need an international Day of Yes, they're like, 'Yes, of course we do.' We all do. And that was before the world stopped. Now we need it more than ever."

Almost every "Yes Day" for Garner has ended in the family's backyard after sunset in exactly the same way: "In a tent playing chicken foot with dominoes, which my kids call chicken butt," she added, laughing. "After a day that has been totally focused on them."