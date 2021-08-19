Jennifer Garner Seen Spending Time with Former Flame John Miller  

Jennifer Garner is hanging out with an old flame.

The 13 Going on 30 actress, 49, was spotted with John Miller, 43, in New York City on Tuesday. Garner donned a sweater, jeans and a face mask for the outing, while Miller wore dark pants and a flannel shirt rolled up to his elbows.

The pair casually dated in 2018 following Garner's split from Ben Affleck, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time, "It's not serious, but she enjoys his company." About a year later, Garner and Miller were seen together again, but never publicly confirmed their romance or split.

Garner and Affleck, 49, finalized their divorce in November 2018 after announcing their plans to split in June 2015 following 10 years of marriage. They share three children: daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and son Sam, 9.

Miller is also divorced from his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell, after calling it quits in 2014. They have two children together.

The new pictures of Miller and Garner come as Affleck remains in the headlines after reigniting his early aughts romance with Jennifer Lopez.

Following their respective splits from Alex Rodriguez, 45, and Ana de Armas, 33, Lopez and Affleck embarked on their new relationship in late April. They originally began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli.

The couple got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that their relationship is different this time around. "Time has passed, and they are each in a different place with children," the insider said.

Garner and Affleck, meanwhile, remain closely connected through their children. Speaking to PEOPLE last year, Affleck said that he and his ex have always made a point of being united for their kids.

"When you have children with somebody you're connected to them forever," the father of three said. "And I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children."