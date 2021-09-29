Jennifer Garner was seen going for a walk in Manhattan with John Miller, a month after the two were spotted together, also in New York

Jennifer Garner and John Miller Spotted Grabbing Coffee Together in New York City

Looks like Jennifer Garner and John C. Miller are again together as the couple are spotted in downtown Manhattan today.

Jennifer Garner was spotted walking through New York City Wednesday with John Miller.

The actress, 49, was seen strolling through downtown Manhattan with Miller, 43, as the two held coffees and dressed casually for their walk.

Garner and Miller were last spotted together in late August, also in New York City.

The couple first began dating casually in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time, "It's not serious, but she enjoys his company."

jennifer-garner Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty; Ringo Chiu/ZUMA

Garner was married to Ben Affleck until the two finalized their divorce in November 2018. The former couple shares three children together: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Miller, who was married to violinist Caroline Campbell before the two divorced in 2014, has two children with his ex-wife. PEOPLE reported in 2018 that Miller worked as CEO and chairman of holding company CaliGroup, which owns the CaliBurger chain.

Garner and Miller were seen on their first public date together in November 2018, when the pair attended a performance of the musical Dear Evan Hansen at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.