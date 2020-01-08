Jennifer Garner Reveals What She's Looking Forward to in 2020: 'It Feels Like a Fresh Start'

Jennifer Garner is ready for all the new decade has to offer — as long as it brings one very important thing.

The actress, 47, chatted with PEOPLE ahead of the new year about her new line of baby food with Once Upon a Farm when she opened up about all she’s looking forward to in 2020.

“I’m just looking forward to a whole new decade, it feels like a fresh start,” she tells PEOPLE in the latest issue, on stands Friday. “I’m loving working on Yes Day right now for Netflix. It’s a movie that I developed and producing as well as am in, and I couldn’t love it more. I couldn’t love the process more. And just more of the same.”

But most important above all is the wellbeing of her family, including her three kids — daughters Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 7.

“If I could be lucky enough to have another year with three healthy kids and my own house and parents and sisters and nieces and nephews and friends and we’re all going through whatever, but we’re all still chugging along and finding joy, then okay. That’s good enough for me,” she added.

Another thing she’s looking forward to? The launch of her latest organic baby food with a great name, Farmer Jen & the Giant Squash.

The new pouch is the first product in her Once Upon a Farm line made with produce from her family’s farm in Locust Grove, Okla., where her mom, Patricia, grew up. Her uncle and aunt Robert and Janet English live there now, growing the organic squash on the previously dormant farm, and Garner created the recipe herself.

“I always collaborate on the flavors, but this is the first time I’ve ever said, ‘Okay, I think it should be this,’ ” Garner says. “I’m so nervous. I just hope they like it so I get to do it again.”

While Patricia was happy to see her childhood home being utilized, she’s been otherwise hands-off. “Other than cheering us on,” adds Garner. “Of anything I’ve ever done, this means the most to my mom — that her farm is being brought back to life, and it’s growing things for babies. It’s just the coolest.”