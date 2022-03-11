Jennifer Garner Says She's 'Grateful' for Friendship with 13 Going on 30 Costar Judy Greer

Judy Greer previously recalled making 2004's 13 Going on 30, saying Jennifer Garner was "crazy fun" to work with

Jennifer Garner is grateful for her friendships.

The Adam Project actress, 49, shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story Thursday smiling next to her 13 Going on 30 costar Judy Greer. Alongside the sunny snapshot, Garner wrote, "I am grateful for a walk with a girlfriend, always. (Especially this one. I love JG @missjudygreer."

In the 2004 romantic comedy, Garner played Jenna, a 13-year-old girl who woke up in the body of her 30-year-old future self. Greer played her longtime frenemy Lucy in the movie, which also starred Mark Ruffalo and Andy Serkis.

Reflecting on the film last year, Greer, 46, told Insider about meeting Garner for the first time.

"Meeting her was a treat. Who can ever say enough about her? She's literally like what everyone says, like the greatest of all time," she said.

"She was just a really great leader," continued Greer. "She never complained. She was never late to work. She was professional, but she was also crazy fun and, obviously, so talented. When you have someone like that as No. 1 on the call sheet, you really can't complain about anything. Like, you're an a--h--- if you do."

The Three Months actress added that it was sometimes "really hard to be mean" to Garner when in character while filming scenes.

"I remember being mean to her in scenes," recalled Greer, "and then after a cut just being like, 'Ugh, I'm so sorry.' And then sometimes I remember we would be in the middle of a scene, and they would cut, and she would just be like, 'You're so mean!' "

Garner and Ruffalo reunite for the new Netflix movie The Adam Project, now streaming, 18 years after the pair costarred in the iconic rom-com. Director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds told PEOPLE about arranging the reunion and witnessing their chemistry on set.

"It was my wife who suggested Jen Garner to play the mom," said Levy. "I shared the idea with [Reynolds] and he loved it. He then, after the fact, pointed out to me that this was the 13 Going on 30 reunion. So even though it looks like the smartest marketing move ever, it was strangely accidental, but we got all the benefit of the chemistry that exists between Mark and Jen."

Added Reynolds, "They really had a beautiful — and still do — just a sheer chemistry that you can't create, it's just there."