Jennifer Garner Playfully Claps Back At Troll Who Called Her a 'Movie Star Who Makes No Movies'

Jennifer Garner had a hilarious response to a troll who criticized her on Instagram.

The actress, 47, shared a video of herself wearing her marching band outfit and helping out her local production of The Nutcracker on Wednesday.

Someone commented on the video with, “What do you call a movie star who makes no movies?” in a moment captured by Comments by Celebs.

Garner playfully replied, “A mom! 😂😂😂.”

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

The actress spoke to Katie Couric in September about how she remains working — whether it’s acting or on her company Once Upon a Farm — while parenting the three children she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

“It used to be [just] what you can get, first,” Garner said of her days as a young actress. “You’re just so grateful to have a job, and leave the restaurant. And then its’ what job would fit in the hiatus of Alias, and be just something different from what I was doing nine months a year.”

She continued, “And then it became about how to surprise myself. I’m always driven by writing, so I do quirkier movies more than big, bold ones.”

“Then it became about my kids’ schedule, and being pregnant, and nursing and where my husband was working and how to fit it all in,” Garner added. “And now it’s whether they can shoot in L.A. while my kids are in school.”