Jennifer Garner Relives Her Youth Through Throwbacks as She Joins 'Teenage Dirtbag' TikTok Trend

Jennifer Garner is 50 going on 15.

The Golden Globe winner, 50, proved that she's still hip to the trends as she jumped on the "Teenage Dirtbag" TikTok challenge trend, sharing a series of throwback photos from her teen years in a video on Thursday.

"My 'Teenage Dirtbag' photos," Garner wrote with a clip of herself standing in front of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, set to a sped-up version of the 2000 Wheatus song.

The video then cycled through some hilarious retro photos of Garner practicing the saxophone, doing ballet and playing Dorothy in a staged production of The Wizard of Oz, among other fond adolescent memories.

She was met with love from some famous friends in the comments section. "No dirtbag detected," wrote Aisha Tyler. Rita Wilson commented with some cry-laughing emojis.

Garner, who celebrated her 50th birthday in April, previously said she "can't wait" to celebrate the milestone birthday with her family.

"I turn 50… yeah, Easter Sunday," she told Extra earlier that month. "My family has tickets to come out. My parents and my sisters, nieces, and nephews. I don't know what we'll do, but I can't wait. We're gonna have a good time."

Mark Ruffalo, who starred with Garner in 13 Going on 30 and The Adam Project, added: "I would never guess Jen is 50."

RELATED VIDEO: 13 Going on 47: Jennifer Garner Shares the Advice She'd Give Her 13-Year-Old Self

Garner shared some of her beauty secrets with PEOPLE last year, swearing by Neutrogena's Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Serum Capsules.

"Eventually you'll start to be like, 'Oh, I'm aging. It's all going to go to hell in a handbasket.' That is when you want to start with a little bit of retinol, just a little something," Garner explained in November.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I love this. I would've killed for this in my 30s, actually. It's for beginners. It's just for your beginner out there. Just start out slowly, try every other day."