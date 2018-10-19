Jennifer Garner Is Chased By School Kids After She Playfully Tells Them 'Don't Follow Me!'

Jennifer Garner gained a new group of followers this week — and they may be her youngest yet.

The 46-year-old actress, who is visiting Woodruff County, Arkansas, shared an adorable video to Instagram Friday of herself playfully telling schoolchildren to not follow her during a game at their school playground.

“Whatever you do, don’t follow me! Whatever happens, don’t follow me,” Garner told the group of boys and girls as she leaned down to talk to them.

As Garner, who is working with Save the Children, began to walk away, she said, “Don’t follow me!” which prompted the children to follow. She then quickly turned around and playfully screamed, causing the children to happily mimic her out of surprise.

“Working for @savethechildren has its benefits ☺️🤩…turns out Arkansas kids are 🌟❤️🌞, too,” the mother of three wrote in the caption. “#DONTFOLLOWME#savethechildrenplusheadstart#investinkids.”

The Save the Children Fund is an international organization that promotes children’s rights and provides relief and support to children in developing countries and in the United States.

Garner was present at one of the organization’s Head Start locations that provides children between the ages of 3 and 5 with early childhood education, health, nutrition and family well-being services, according to its website.

The actress later shared a video to her Instagram Story in which a group of kids jumped on her back and attempted to hold her down. A smiling Garner gave the “Okay” sign to signal she was fine.

The Peppermint star shares three children of her own with ex-husband Ben Affleck: Samuel, 6½, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 9½, and Violet Anne, 12.

Earlier this month, Garner opened up about preparing her children’s Halloween costumes while making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I tried to talk my kids into all being carrots this year — I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we were a bunch of carrots?’ — and they were just like, ‘No! No, that’s not cool,’ ” she recalled.

“But the one year I ever won a prize in elementary school for the Halloween costume parade, my mom had made me into a carrot,” said the Camping actress. “And I won most original. … I want to relive that day. It was good.”