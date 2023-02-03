Jennifer Garner Shares Photos with 'Beautiful' Rita Moreno: 'The Most Sparkly Star in the Sky'

Jennifer Garner is singing Rita Moreno's praises.

On Thursday, Garner, 50, shared photos of herself with 80 for Brady actress Moreno, 91, days after Variety reported that Moreno will join Garner and Ed Helms in the upcoming Netflix comedy Family Leave.

"All of us working on #FamilyLeave are bowled over by this beautiful actress who is really starting to make her mark," Garner wrote in her caption on Instagram about EGOT-winner Moreno.

"Watch for her this week in @80forBrady," Garner added, as she wrote that "it is my pleasure to introduce the most sparkly star in the sky" about the iconic West Side Story actress.

Family Leave's ensemble cast will also include Matthias Schweighöfer, Bashir Salahuddin, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Fortune Feimster, Xosha Roquemore, Paul Scheer, Andrew Bachelor, Pete Holmes, Naomi Ekperigin, Dan Finnerty, Cyrus Arnold and Vanessa Carrasco alongside young stars Emma Myers and Brady Noon, according to Variety.

The film follows a family who experience a supernatural body switch on the most important day of each family member's life, forcing the family to come together to secure each member's promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, Moreno stars in her new movie 80 for Brady, teaming up with costars Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin as their characters embark on a trip to see Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl, the year the now-retired quarterback led the New England Patriots to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

During the 80 for Brady cast's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the movie in January, Moreno discussed a scene in the movie in which she "got turned on."

"I simply want to say that my favorite scene in the movie takes place in the locker room where the guys are," Moreno told host Jimmy Kimmel. "You know, [Rob Gronkowski], all these guys."

RELATED VIDEO: See Tom Brady, Jane Fonda and More Stars at the 80 for Brady Premiere

"I entered the room, and it's a real locker room, and I swear to God, like, in seconds I got turned on," she continued, making Kimmel, 55, and his audience laugh.

"You're saying a room full of naked men excited you for some reason?" Kimmel asked.

"Not only excited me, I kept grabbing myself," she added, this time making her costars laugh too. "I kept saying to myself, 'What is wrong with you? You are 90!' I'm 91 now. ... Then I thought, 'There's nothing wrong with that.' "