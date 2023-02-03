Jennifer Garner Shares Photos with 'Beautiful' Rita Moreno: 'The Most Sparkly Star in the Sky'

Jennifer Garner and Rita Moreno will both be in the upcoming Netflix comedy Family Leave

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 02:40 PM
Jennifer Garner and Rita Moreno
Photo: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner is singing Rita Moreno's praises.

On Thursday, Garner, 50, shared photos of herself with 80 for Brady actress Moreno, 91, days after Variety reported that Moreno will join Garner and Ed Helms in the upcoming Netflix comedy Family Leave.

"All of us working on #FamilyLeave are bowled over by this beautiful actress who is really starting to make her mark," Garner wrote in her caption on Instagram about EGOT-winner Moreno.

"Watch for her this week in @80forBrady," Garner added, as she wrote that "it is my pleasure to introduce the most sparkly star in the sky" about the iconic West Side Story actress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Family Leave's ensemble cast will also include Matthias Schweighöfer, Bashir Salahuddin, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Fortune Feimster, Xosha Roquemore, Paul Scheer, Andrew Bachelor, Pete Holmes, Naomi Ekperigin, Dan Finnerty, Cyrus Arnold and Vanessa Carrasco alongside young stars Emma Myers and Brady Noon, according to Variety.

The film follows a family who experience a supernatural body switch on the most important day of each family member's life, forcing the family to come together to secure each member's promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, Moreno stars in her new movie 80 for Brady, teaming up with costars Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin as their characters embark on a trip to see Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl, the year the now-retired quarterback led the New England Patriots to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

During the 80 for Brady cast's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the movie in January, Moreno discussed a scene in the movie in which she "got turned on."

"I simply want to say that my favorite scene in the movie takes place in the locker room where the guys are," Moreno told host Jimmy Kimmel. "You know, [Rob Gronkowski], all these guys."

RELATED VIDEO: See Tom Brady, Jane Fonda and More Stars at the 80 for Brady Premiere

"I entered the room, and it's a real locker room, and I swear to God, like, in seconds I got turned on," she continued, making Kimmel, 55, and his audience laugh.

"You're saying a room full of naked men excited you for some reason?" Kimmel asked.

"Not only excited me, I kept grabbing myself," she added, this time making her costars laugh too. "I kept saying to myself, 'What is wrong with you? You are 90!' I'm 91 now. ... Then I thought, 'There's nothing wrong with that.' "

Related Articles
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno Jokes She 'Got Turned on' Filming '80 For Brady' in a 'Real' Locker Room: 'My Favorite Scene'
Sally Field Rollout
Sally Field Says Tom Brady Was 'Nervous' on '80 For Brady' Set: 'But He Was a Natural' 
Eighty for Brady
Tom Brady Poses with the Ladies from '80 for Brady', Plus Billy Porter, Jessica Chastain and More
80 For Brady
The True Story Behind '80 For Brady'
ciara
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Shania Twain Kim Petras
Shania Twain and Kim Petras Sport Matching Hairstyles in L.A., Plus Sheryl Crow, Paul Rudd and More
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field attend the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of "80 For Brady" at Palm Springs High School on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images)
Jane Fonda Jokes About Why She and Her '80 For Brady' Costars Were a 'Problem for the Director'
Debbie Harry Debi Mazar
Debbie Harry & Debi Mazar Attend a Runway Show in N.Y.C., Plus Anderson .Paak, Ashton Kutcher and More
Tom Brady on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
Jane Fonda Praises 'Absolute Unicorn' Tom Brady in New '80 For Brady' Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek
Tom Brady on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
See Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Tom Brady in '80 For Brady' First Look
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Is Still Feeling the Christmas Spirit, Plus Storm Reid, Danai Gurira and More
Tom Brady on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno Root for Tom Brady in '80 for Brady' Trailer
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL
Tom Brady Says He's 'Just Getting Started' While Joking About His Age for '80 for Brady' Trailer
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Celebrates New Documentary with Sons, Plus Brad Pitt and George Clooney, Selma Blair and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: George Clooney is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
George Clooney Is Spotted at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Plus Keke Palmer, Jordan Peele and More
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Smiles in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Coolidge, Tina Fey and More