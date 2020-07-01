Jennifer Garner Offers Sweet Advice to Fan Who's Going Through a Breakup: 'Laughter Will Come'

Jennifer Garner took a moment to offer some kind words to a fan going through a hard time.

After the 13 Going on 30 actress shared a hilarious grid showing the 9 different stages she's going through in quarantine, a fan commented saying she wished she had Garner's positive attitude.

"I wish I had your happiness and feeling of security," the fan wrote. "And I don’t say that resentfully because you present yourself as a good and kind person. Your actions show you to be good and kind. It’s that I have finally gotten the courage to tell@my husband to leave after years of emotional abuse and I feel@like I will never find happiness or security . I find a sense of balm from seeing yours buts it’s also mixed with a winsome feeling because I don’t think I’ll@ever be there. He is so vindictive and powerful and I have nothing and no one. Why am I saying this to a stranger? I really don’t know."

Garner, 48, surprised her fan with a heartfelt message of hope for the stranger's future.

"Your heart sounds heavy, I am so sorry. Hopefully you have powerful women in your corner, reminding you of your strength and your worth. ‘Hopefully, you are able to calm your mind and heart with prayer/meditation/exercise/art. Laughter will come and really — it is worth fighting for. Until then, all of my love," Garner wrote.

Garner has been keeping up the positive content on Instagram while quarantining at home in L.A. with her three kids — daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 7.

The mother of three recently posted a hilarious video of herself dancing around her laundry room to the song "Think About Things" by Icelandic singer Daði Freyr Pétursson and his band Gagnamagnið.

The video starts with Garner sorting, smelling and folding a hefty amount of laundry, and bouncing to the music when the beat kicks in. She moves around the room for some quick cuts — even mixing up her wardrobe with some protective face masks — and standing on the counter, laundry basket in hand.

While Garner looks exhausted for most of the video, she beams when she finally gets the wine in hand — taking big gulps and dancing around with her hands in the air.