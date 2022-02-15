Jennifer Garner Mourns Ivan Reitman in Emotional Tribute: 'He Saw My Life More Clearly Than I Did'

Jennifer Garner is honoring late director Ivan Reitman.

The 75-year-old filmmaker, known for movies like 1984's Ghostbusters, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montecito, Calif., on Saturday. On Instagram Tuesday, Garner shared an emotional tribute to the director, with whom she made the 2014 football movie Draft Day.

"I loved Ivan Reitman. As a director, Ivan had such an astute eye he noticed every thought crossing my mind in every take," wrote Garner, 49. "He would rush in with so many notes and ideas my brain would explode trying to keep track and execute – getting a laugh or good job from Ivan equaled Day Made."

"Between takes, Ivan and I talked and talked and talked," she continued. "He saw my life more clearly than I did at the time; I'll always love him for his candor and fierce protection."

Garner also starred in a few of Ivan's son Jason Reitman's movies, like 2007's Juno and 2014's Men, Women & Children. Ivan was also dad to Caroline Reitman and Workin' Moms' Catherine Reitman.

"Lucky me—I've worked with both Ivan and @jasonreitman (@reitcatou and @badandy—you're next) and while I didn't see them together often, I saw one in the other all of the time: a shared kindness, a shared devotion to family, to @tiff_net, to music, to hockey (wasn't it the @canucks?), to filmmaking. A deep devotion to each other," added Garner.

Garner said she couldn't make it to a recent catchup session with Ivan, sharing what she would have told him if she did end up seeing him that day.

"I had a chance to see Ivan, his beautiful wife, Geneviève, Jason—all of the Reitman family—recently," she said. "Something got in the way, at the time it was impossible to make the evening happen. Today I don't remember what was so important, but my heart hurts that I missed a chance to sit next to Ivan and talk and talk. I would have told him thank you."

"Instead I'm sharing with all of you, hoping you'll remember the brilliant man behind STRIPES, KINDERGARTEN COP, MEATBALLS, GHOSTBUSTERS, DAVE, TWINS, and even—DRAFT DAY," concluded Garner. "My love to my friend Jason, his family, and everyone who loved Ivan Reitman."

On her Instagram Story, Garner shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Draft Day, smiling on set with Reitman and costar Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August 2020 at age 43. "One lucky lady," she wrote alongside the photo with broken heart emojis.