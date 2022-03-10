Watch Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Reminisce About 13 Going on 30: 'It's Been 18 Years!'

"Didn't that movie come out, like, forever ago?" The Adam Project's Walker Scobell asks costars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo of 13 Going on 30

From L: Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30 (2004) and The Adam Project (2022)

13 Going on 30 is turning 18 in 2022 — meaning it's older than rising star Walker Scobell by about five whole years!

The Adam Project actor, 13, sat down with his costars in the upcoming Netflix film — Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, who play his character's parents — after they began reminiscing about playing childhood-best-friends-turned-lovers in the 2004 romantic comedy.

"Can you believe it's been 18 years since 13 Going on 30?" Garner, 49, asks Ruffalo, 54, in the fun clip shared to Instagram Thursday.

"Which is about how old these Razzles are," she jokes, before ripping open a pack of the candy famously featured in the film.

"It's sorta like Jenna and Matty got together so they could become parents in The Adam Project," Ruffalo tells Garner of their 13 Going on 30 characters.

Walker then comes over to sit next to the pair, at which point Ruffalo tells him, "We're just sitting here reminiscing [about] how we were both in 13 Going on 30."

When Garner asks whether Walker has seen the film, he replies, "Didn't that movie come out, like, forever ago? Like, before I was even born, I think."

After a hilarious pause, he adds, "But if you were 30 when you filmed it ... then that means you're ... "

"Older than you," Ruffalo quips.

Ryan Reynolds plays a futuristic time-traveling pilot in The Adam Project — one who crash-lands in 2022 and interacts with his 12-year-old self (Walker), ultimately teaming up to save the future and his (their?) wife, Zoe Saldana.

At the movie's Feb. 28 world premiere in New York City, Ruffalo told PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Segun Oduolowu that working with Garner again was nothing short of "amazing" and "like we picked up where we left off."

Joking of Reynolds, 45, he added, "It was like Jenna and Matty went off and had Ryan Reynolds as a kid, and no one can understand how he got so tall."

Said Garner of Ruffalo, "I know he was excited to be with me and I was too. We had a great time."