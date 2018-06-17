Jennifer Garner is celebrating Ben Affleck on Father’s Day.

The actress, 46, shared a sepia-filtered photo of her ex-husband, 45, on Instagram Sunday with a sweet shout-out about his parenting. “Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck. #happyfathersday #threeluckykids #haveagreatday,” Garner wrote.

Earlier this week, Affleck celebrated his 12-year-old daughter Violet’s school graduation at Ivy at the Shore in Santa Monica. He and Garner are also parents to 9-year-old daughter Seraphina and 6-year-old son Samuel.

The famous duo separated in 2015 and filed for divorce last year, but have maintained an amicable relationship for the sake of their children.

“The kids love when they all spend time together,” a source told PEOPLE. “As long as Ben keeps working on himself, Jen is happy. She will continue to support him because it benefits the kids.”

Affleck marked the day on social media by sharing a photo of the homemade card from his kids that read: “Love you dad! You are my superhero!”

“I can think of three incredible reasons why today is so special. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father figures out there, and to the women that empower them to be the best they can be. We are all so fortunate beyond measure,” he captioned the picture.

Garner also paid tribute to her own father William on Instagram Sunday, also mentioning her sisters.

“Hey Dad, Melissa, Susannah and I know how lucky we are to be yours. We love you, Dad, and can’t wait to see you SOON! #happyfathersday #threeluckygirls #haveagreatday,” Jennifer captioned the photo of her and her dad.

RELATED: Co-Parenting Confessions: What Celebrity Exes Say About Raising Kids Together Post-Breakup

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck in 2013 David Fisher/Rex USA

Affleck’s Father’s Day holiday comes after recently wrapping his film Triple Frontier in Hawaii, where he threw the film’s cast and crew a traditional Hawaiian luau.

Around 500 people enjoyed the celebration, which included a full roasted pig pit at the venue. Entertainment included fire dancers, as well as a three-piece Hawaiian band, and Affleck provided shuttle service for all of the cast and crew.

“Ben has been planning this luau for weeks,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He wanted to do it for everyone as the shoot has been rough with 14 days of rain and training.”

Affleck’s girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, also visited him on set, with the two spotted holding hands in Honolulu in March.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Affleck and the producer, 37, are “very much still together.” Another source said the couple is “not rushing anything,” but that they “enjoy each other’s company” and “are in a committed relationship.”

Affleck and Shookus first stepped out publicly as a couple in July.