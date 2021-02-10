Jennifer Garner Lets Kids Rule in Netflix's Yes Day Trailer, Inspired by a 'Beloved Family Tradition'

Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez star as parents who let their kids make all the rules for one day

Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez are about to have one wild day in their upcoming Netflix movie.

The two star as parents in Yes Day, a movie about the popular practice of letting kids choose all the activities for one day. The chaos is on full display in the first trailer for the comedy, out on Netflix March 12.

"One thing I've learned from being a mom is that parents and kids disagree on one thing: rules," Garner says at the beginning of the trailer, showing her and Ramirez's characters saying "no" as their three kids do all sorts of wild things.

"Saying 'no' 50 times an hour is part of the job," Garner says, "but all that is about to change."

The concept of "yes day" is introduced, and the trailer gives a glimpse of all the fun adventures the family will go through for 24 hours as the kids make the rules.

Image zoom Credit: NETFLIX

In sharing the trailer on her Instagram page, Garner revealed she has "yes days" with her three kids — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and son Sam, 8 — after being inspired by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld's book Yes Day!.

"My middle daughter was fascinated by the idea of a day filled with 'Yes!' Yes to ice cream for breakfast, a picnic, staying up late. Yes to skipping chores, torturing mom, s'mores and flashlight tag in the dark. The inspiration - Yes Day, the beloved book by @akrfoundation and @tlichtenheld. The end result— a beloved family tradition—AND—the happiest, most snuggly, curl up on the couch with your family movie—ever—coming to you on @netflixfilm, March 12th. Introducing: YES DAY!" Garner wrote on Instagram.

Last January, Garner shared a hilarious video of her riding a rollercoaster at Six Flags for a scene in the comedy. In the clip, Garner provided a funny commentary of her expressions and reactions.

"This is me on a rollercoaster called Twisted Colossus. I'm having a great time," Garner said, laughing. In the video, the actress gripped her costar Jenna Ortega's hand tightly. "I'm riding with Jenna Ortega who is a nervous wreck and I'm really comforting her."

"As you can see, I call her Jenna over and over when her character's name is Katie. I don't really believe in being in character, I like to live in the moment," Garner said, continuing to laugh at her expressions. "As you can see I've had dental work recently and I'm really pleased with the results. I don't mind at all going upside down."

Garner added, "As you see me saying 'oh my God,' I am not taking the Lord's name in vain, I am beseeching the Lord."