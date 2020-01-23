Jennifer Garner Jokes 'No One Swipes' on Her Tinder Profile but Tyler Cameron Says He's 'Swiping Right'

Jennifer Garner is joking about her lack of swipes on Tinder.

The actress, 47, shared a hilarious Instagram collage of self-portraits that she’d use for different social media accounts including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

Garner’s post comes after Dolly Parton shared a similar collage of herself on Tuesday in which the singer showcased her photos for different social media sites with the caption, “Get you a woman who can do it all 😉.”

The Peppermint star captioned her post with, “Yes ma’am, @dollyparton, whatever you say. ♥️”

However, one fan suggested the actress should swap her Instagram-related photo — one of Garner wearing an evening gown while posing on a staircase — with the one she had set for Tinder, which depicted the actress on a paddleboard.

Garner comically responded to the suggestion with, “Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?”

The Bachelorette‘s Tyler Cameron also commented on Garner’s post (as captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs), writing, “@jennifer.garner I’m still swiping right.”

The actress has been taking Instagram by storm recently, having posted a hilarious video of herself riding a roller coaster for her upcoming movie Yes Day with added commentary on her facial expressions.

“As you see me saying, ‘Oh my God,’ I am not taking the Lord’s name in vain, I am beseeching the Lord,” Garner said.

Image zoom Tyler Cameron; Jennifer Garner Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Getty Images

As the scene cuts to Garner’s mouth opening in shock, the actress quips, “Oh! I just saw that the second hill is bigger than the first.”

Earlier this month, Garner spoke to PEOPLE about what she hopes for the new year.

“I’m just looking forward to a whole new decade, it feels like a fresh start,” she tells PEOPLE in the latest issue, out now. “I’m loving working on Yes Day right now for Netflix. It’s a movie that I developed and producing as well as am in, and I couldn’t love it more. I couldn’t love the process more. And just more of the same.”

But most important above all is the wellbeing of her family, including her three kids — daughters Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 7.

“If I could be lucky enough to have another year with three healthy kids and my own house and parents and sisters and nieces and nephews and friends and we’re all going through whatever, but we’re all still chugging along and finding joy, then okay. That’s good enough for me,” she added.