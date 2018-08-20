Jennifer Garner Says She’s a ‘Ding-Dong’ After Getting Lost on Kayak with Daughter Violet

Jennifer Garner might be playing a murderous vigilante in her upcoming thriller Peppermint, but the real-life mom opted for a less intimidating label following her recent kayaking mishap: A “Ding-Dong.”

After seeking some fun in the Swedish sun with her eldest daughter Violet earlier this month, the pair ended up getting rescued from a shipping lane in Stockholm after getting lost at sea “for hours and hours,” the star, 46, told Extra.

“I’m a ding dong, I can save myself except that I get so lost,” the Love,Simon actress said, “I did row us out of trouble, I did row and row for hours and hours, so did my 12 year old, she’s a hero.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Following the incident, Garner shared a photo of her and Violet, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, paddling in the waters against a beautiful sunset—a stark contrast to the ordeal that she hilariously detailed in the caption.

“On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest…Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so. Did we have to be rescued? Yup” the actress wrote.

Thankfully, the pair were rescued by a young man named Mattias, whom she later thanked with a selfie on her Instagram story. “If you’ve seen my post today… This is Mattias! Our savior! Thank you, @bipsterpersson!” she wrote across the photo.

Though the actress enjoys taking her three kids, Violet, Seraphina, 9, and Sam, 6, on family vacations, she’s more than happy to raise them in Los Angeles. “I love living in LA, I don’t roll my eyes about raising kids in LA. My kids have really kind excellent role models in their lives. You can create a life for yourself, even in the middle of Hollywood,” she said.

The star, who worked “really hard” for Peppermint, which stars Garner as a self-made killer set to avenge her husband and daughter’s brutal homicide, attributes her hiatus from action films to becoming a mother.

“I had done so much action and then I started having babies. It’s hard on your body. So I was pregnant. I was nursing. I was recovering from those things and it took a long time,” she explained.

But despite her commanding on-screen presence, her little ones’ perception of the star remains unchanged. “They just want me to come home and be mom,” Garner said.

Peppermint hits theaters September 7.