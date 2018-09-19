Jennifer Garner Takes a Lesson in Hot Rolling Her Hair from Pal Reese Witherspoon's New Book

Jennifer Garner is taking some hair tips from another Southern gal: Reese Witherspoon.

The Peppermint actress, 46, tried out Witherspoon’s new book, Whiskey in a Teacup, and found some helpful advice about how to hot roll hair, which she experimented with in a video shared to her Instagram on Monday night.

Garner grew up in West Virginia while the Big Little Lies actress was raised in Tennessee.

“‘To this day it’s the only way I know how to do my hair,'” Garner read from the book. “Me too! ‘I can’t blow out my hair,’ me either. ‘I can’t straight iron it,’ no!”

Taking purple hot hair rollers and curling her brown hair around them, Garner looked in the mirror and said, “So far so good.”

“‘Get in the car and go where you’re going with the rollers in your hair,'” the actress read. “Well, good, I have school pickup in just a minute.”

Driving in her car with the hot rollers in her hair, Garner also wore red lipstick and a dark coat.

“At my destination. Do I look Southern?” she said as she parks her car and begins to take the rollers out.

“Boy, are my kids going to be surprised,” Garner added as she shakes her waves loose and exits the car.

In the caption of her video, the actress wrote, “My friend @reesewitherspoon has written a book full of so much— great food and recipes, insights, family, life lessons. It’s so so fun, check it out! Oh, and her hot roller tips are 🌟 🌟🌟. #WhiskeyInATeacup#availabletomorrow! #improudofyoulady#belikereese.”

Jennifer Garner Instagram comments https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn2ZpMIhn5L/?taken-by=jennifer.garner

Witherspoon, 42, commented on the video, writing, “This made my day! You are truly the greatest thing in Hot Rollers!!”

The Gone Girl producer also shared the video on Instagram Tuesday, writing, “This made my day, @jennifer.garner! Work those rollers! 😂🌟 #DoILookSouthern#WhiskeyInATeacup.”

This isn’t the first time Garner has shown off her silly side on Instagram. The mother of three showed off her toned muscles in boxing gear to the Rocky theme song while promoting her new film earlier this month.

The actress hilariously hid from fans at a movie theater while also promoting Peppermint, explaining she didn’t want fans to think she’s “obsessed with herself” by going to a showing of her own film.

Garner’s friends have a love for her silliness as former 13 Going on 30 costar and close friend, Judy Greer, showed when she couldn’t help but gush about Garner while on the Canadian show The Social last week.

“I just really love her so much, and she is such a special person,” Greer said. “There’s not a lot of people in the world that deserve everything that they’ve gotten, and all the success, and she is one of them. I’m really happy for her.”

“She’s also, like, a really amazing mom and a really great friend,” the actress said. “And I don’t understand how she has time for all of it because I do not.”