Jennifer Garner Hilariously Screams as She Rides a Rollercoaster for Her New Movie Yes Day

Jennifer Garner is taking one for the team!

The actress, 47, is currently shooting her upcoming film Yes Day, and on Wednesday, she shared hilarious video of her riding a rollercoaster at Six Flags for a scene in the comedy.

Garner provided a funny commentary of her expressions and reactions while gifting the footage with her fans.

“This is me on a rollercoaster called Twisted Colossus. I’m having a great time,” Garner said, laughing. In the video, the actress grips her costar Jenna Ortega’s hand tightly. “I’m riding with Jenna Ortega who is a nervous wreck and I’m really comforting her.”

“As you can see, I call her Jenna over and over when her character’s name is Katie. I don’t really believe in being in character, I like to live in the moment,” Garner said, continuing to laugh at her expressions. “As you can see I’ve had dental work recently and I’m really pleased with the results. I don’t mind at all going upside down.”

Garner added, “As you see me saying ‘oh my God,’ I am not taking the Lord’s name in vain, I am beseeching the Lord.”

As the scene cuts to Garner’s mouth opening in shock, the actress quips, “Oh! I just saw that the second hill is bigger than the first.”

In the caption, Garner wrote, “Shooting #YesDay at #SixFlagsMagicMountain is a dream come true. Unless you hate roller coasters. 🙋🏻‍♀️👵🏻☠️ #Icried #twistedcolossus🎢🙅🏻‍♀️. @jennaortega and @julianlerner have ice in their veins. Thank you for looking after me. ♥️ I love you guys. ♥️”

Yes Day focuses on parents attempting to make it through an entire day by only saying “Yes” to their children’s requests. For years, Garner has treated her own kids to a “Yes Day,” based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book Yes Day!

In 2017, the mother of three completed her kids’ request which included camping out in their backyard. Garner shared a photo of herself looking tired, writing, “You’ll never need coffee more than the day after “Yes Day!”. #fiveyearsrunning #wesleptinatent #inthebackyard #coffeeismyyesday #yesday #nationalcoffeeday #imgettingthehangofhashtags (“Yes Day!”– a fantastic children’s book by @missamykr).”

The movie also stars Edgar Ramírez, Ava Allan, Nat Faxon, Adam Faison and Jordan Johnson-Hinds.