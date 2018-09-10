Jennifer Garner Hides From Fans at a Movie Theater Showing Her Film Peppermint: 'I Am a Chicken'

Jennifer Garner is a bit bashful when it comes to watching her movies with her fans.

The actress, 46, visited and bought tickets to a Los Angeles showing her film Peppermint, in which she plays a mother seeking justice after her husband and daughter are killed in a drive-by shooting, and admitted she didn’t want fans to think she’s “obsessed with herself” by going to a showing of her own film.

In a video posted to Instagram, the actress told the camera, “I’ve never done this before, and now I know why.”

In another scene, Garner could be seen hiding behind a pillar as she held two movie tickets beside her eyes as she attempted to shield her face.

“Hi. I’m in a movie theater and I have a movie out and I have to be here with my fans,” she said.

Opening up to the camera, Garner said, “I’m afraid people are gonna hate the movie and take pity on me, see me and think I’m just obsessed with myself. Nonetheless, I have tickets.”

Despite her fears, one fan approached her, shook her hand and said the film was “amazing.”

Whispering to the camera, Garner asked, “Is it over?” before quickly running to hide in a dark hallway as more people left the theater.

“Did they like it?” she whispered.

In the caption, Garner wrote, “The studio encouraged me to go to the theater and see #PEPPERMINTmovie with an audience— maybe they thought I would conduct exit polls? 🤷🏻‍♀️ But I learned something about myself on this experiment— I am a chicken. 🙋🏻‍♀️🐥 Thank you to everyone who spent their weekend and their hard earned money with #RileyNorth and me. ❤️ If you go this week— you never know— I may be lurking behind a curtain at a theater near you. 😶.”

The actress did a lot of prep work and training for the film in which she performs tough action sequences that recall her days on her hit show Alias. Last week, the mother of three showed off her hard-earned muscle in an Instagram video in which she flexed her muscles in a black sports bra, boxing trunks and black boots set to the Rocky theme song.

“I’ve been training for a while on this,” Garner revealed in an exclusive featurette from the film. “I did MMA skills, gun skills, knife skills. It was the connection to the physical that made me kind of understand her fight for her daughter,” she said.

Peppermint is now playing in theaters.