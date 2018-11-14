Jennifer Garner Doesn't Call John Miller Her Boyfriend But They 'Have Fun Together': Source

Jennifer Garner and her new beau John Miller stepped out publically together for the first time on Friday, but that doesn’t mean their relationship is getting very serious.

“She doesn’t call him her boyfriend,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “But she loves getting attention from John. They have fun together and it’s easy.”

Because the Camping star, 46, wants to take things slow, she hasn’t introduced the tech CEO, 40, to her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

“She only sees John when she isn’t busy with her kids,” the insider says. “He understands that her kids are her number one priority.”

Garner and Affleck, 46, finalized their divorce earlier this month after announcing their plans to split in June 2015 following 10 years of marriage.

“Jen is in a good place,” the source adds. “She is relieved that the divorce is finalized and Ben is doing well, too.”

Finalizing the divorce allowed the actress to jump back into the dating game.

“As far as dating goes, Jen very much enjoys it,” the source continues. “For so long, she couldn’t see herself dating. Her friends are very excited that she is dating. She is very much trying to get things private though.”

Miller, CEO and chairman of Cali Group recently finalized his divorce from his wife, violinist Caroline Campbell, after calling it quits in 2014. They have two children together.