Jennifer Garner and John Miller Have a 'Special' Bond: 'She Has a Lot of Fun with Him' (Source)

A source tells PEOPLE that Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller "is a great guy"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on February 2, 2023 11:20 AM

Jennifer Garner and John Miller share a special connection, according to a source.

The couple were photographed holding hands while on a walk during a weekend excursion to Santa Barbara, Calif., on Saturday. The next day, Miller was spotted having a chat with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, who laughed during the conversation.

A source tells PEOPLE Garner and Miller are having "a lot of fun" together.

"John is a great guy. She has a lot of fun with him," the source says. "They like to date out of the spotlight and often leave L.A. for weekend trips."

The source adds that they got back together a year ago after taking a break from dating: "They have a very special relationship. It's never been the easiest one though since they both have families. They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together."

john miller; <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">jennifer garner</a>
John Miller, Jennifer Garner. ZUMA; Getty

Garner and Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, first connected back in 2018, shortly before Garner finalized her divorce from Affleck, with whom she shares three kids — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. Miller has two children with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell. They remain private about their relationship, having never spoken about their romance publicly.

When Garner and Miller started dating five years ago, a source told PEOPLE, "Although the divorce was just finalized, Jen has considered herself single for a long time. Dating is just a natural step. Jen will always care about Ben and help him be the best dad. She was very ready to move on though. She seems very excited about the future and is in a great place both personally and professionally."

Garner, 50, told PEOPLE in March 2021 that the idea of getting married again wasn't an immediate thought.

"I don't know. I'm so far from it. And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part... I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever," she said at the time. "But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it. I'm good."

