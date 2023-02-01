Jennifer Garner Is 'Happy' with John Miller After Rekindling a Year Ago Following a Long Break (Source)

A source tells PEOPLE the on-off couple got back together a year ago: "It's never been the easiest one though since they both have families"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on February 1, 2023 02:27 PM

Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller are happy together after taking some time apart, a source tells PEOPLE.

"They have a very special relationship," says the source, adding that the couple rekindled their romance a year ago. "It's never been the easiest one though since they both have families. They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together."

The pair first connected back in 2018, shortly before Garner finalized her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck, with whom she shares three kids — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger restaurant chain, has two children with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell.

By 2020, it seemed that Garner and Miller had broken up. The following year, however, the couple appeared to be back on when they were spotted spending time together on several occasions.

Garner and Miller — who are private about their relationship, having never spoken about their romance publicly — were photographed over the weekend holding hands on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif.

john miller; <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner" data-inlink="true">jennifer garner</a>
John Miller, Jennifer Garner. BACKGRID; Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When Garner and Miller started dating five years ago, a source told PEOPLE, "Although the divorce was just finalized, Jen has considered herself single for a long time. Dating is just a natural step. Jen will always care about Ben and help him be the best dad. She was very ready to move on though. She seems very excited about the future and is in a great place both personally and professionally."

Garner, 50, told PEOPLE in March 2021 that the idea of getting married again wasn't an immediate thought.

"I don't know. I'm so far from it. And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part... I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever," she said at the time. "But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it. I'm good."

Related Articles
Sexy At Every Age
Dave Bautista Wonders Why He's Not Offered Rom-Com Roles: 'Am I That Unattractive?'
EVER AFTER, Drew Barrymore, 1998.
Drew Barrymore Says Her Cinderella Movie 'Ever After' 'Changed the Way I Saw the World'
Alicia Silverstone super bowl ad
Alicia Silverstone Returns as 'Clueless' Character Cher for Rakuten Super Bowl Ad: 'Your Girl Is Back'
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Seemed 'Distracted,' Missed Required Firearm Training Prior to Shooting: Prosecutors
TO LESLIE, Andrea Riseborough
Academy Will Not Rescind Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination But Notes 'Tactics That Caused Concern'
Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) and actress Demi Moore arrive at the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking's 13th Annual Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on May 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashton Kutcher Says He Was 'F---ing Pissed' at Media Attention on Him from Ex Demi Moore's Memoir
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
Ben Affleck John Miller
Ben Affleck Laughs While Chatting with Ex Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller
Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere
Pamela Anderson's New Memoir: Biggest Bombshells and Revelations, from Jack Nicholson to JFK Jr.
Ashton Kutcher Esquire Magazine
Ashton Kutcher Reflects on Teen Arrest for Breaking Into High School: 'Humiliating and Embarrassing'
Model Gia Carangi (Photo by Laurie Sagalyn/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Liebowitz/Citadel Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock (5880251f) Angelina Jolie Gia - 1998 Citadel Ent USA Television
Angelina Jolie's 'Gia' Turns 25: Behind the Death of the Italian-American Model Who Inspired Movie
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm Bad Boys 4 Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm 'Bad Boys 4' Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated
Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) and actress Demi Moore arrive at the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking's 13th Annual Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on May 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashton Kutcher Recalls Feeling Like a 'Wholesale F---ing Failure' After Demi Moore Divorce
A Little White Lie
Michael Shannon and Kate Hudson Navigate Mistaken Identities in 'A Little White Lie' Trailer
Keanu Reeves attends a special screening of Warner Bros. "DC League of Super Pets" at AMC The Grove 14 on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Keanu Reeves Calls 'John Wick: Chapter 4' His 'Hardest Physical Role' Ever: They 'Trained Me Up'