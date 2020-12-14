"The turnout was beyond overwhelming," Jessica Alba said of the Baby2Baby hosted Holiday Drive-Thru Distribution event

Mom Squad! Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow & Jessica Alba Pass Out Holiday Gifts to Families in Need

Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jessica Alba are giving back and spreading some cheer.

Over the weekend, the trio of stars helped out families in need amid the holiday season at the Baby2Baby hosted holiday drive-thru distribution event in Los Angeles, California, which was held in partnership with FRAME.

Joined by Stephanie Shepherd and Jada Paul to provide necessities to their fellow moms, the three women handed out items — including blankets, soap, shampoo, diapers, groceries and more — as cars pulled out to receive their selection of gifts.

Baby2Baby, which is led by Co-Presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, has "distributed over 100 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster," per their website.

Following the charity drive-thru event, Alba, 39, wrote on Instagram that she was "so proud" to take part alongside Paltrow and Garner, both 48. Alba serves on the Baby2Baby board of directors.

"The turnout was beyond overwhelming," Alba detailed. "We distributed @honest diapers, wipes + shampoo/body wash, warm jackets, blankets, food, special holiday gifts, toys and so much more to help make the holidays a little brighter for deserving families."

Noting how families are "struggling more than ever" amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Alba wrote that it is currently "the most challenging year and holiday season for so many," before she detailed how Baby2Baby has helped.

"Since the pandemic began, Baby2Baby has grown the COVID-19 Emergency Program to 100 cities across the country - and have distributed 50 million essential items to nearly one million children," she added. "When Baby2Baby can provide these critical items, parents can put their extremely limited resources toward paying rent, putting food in their children’s bellies and keeping them safe during this challenging time."

It was recently revealed that another celebrity mother also took part in a Baby2Baby charity event — Meghan Markle.

Joined by Prince Harry about a month after she suffered a miscarriage in July, Meghan, 39, and her 36-year-old husband helped out those in need through the L.A.-based national nonprofit organization.