Jennifer Garner Smiles as She Proudly Shows Off Her Gigantic Sunflowers: 'Come on, July'

More like Jennifer Gardener!

On Sunday, Jennifer Garner proudly showed off her sky-high sunflowers, posing with the tall yellow plants in a gleeful Instagram post. The Love, Simon actress, 48, laughed as she maneuvered among the large leaves, rearranging the colorful flowers to present them to her followers.

Garner wore a snug gray sweatshirt and a rainbow wristband as she smiled widely and waved to the camera.

"Another week, another chance to ♥️🌻🌻😘🤸🏻‍♀️👵🏻😊. (Come on, July. ♥️)," she captioned the clip.

In the comment section, several celebrities marveled at the impressive additions to Garner's garden, including Kat Dennings who wrote: "Look at that sunshiney queen!! And the sunflower’s nice too."

Garner's Catch and Release costar Juliette Lewis also commented on the sweet post. "Omg just love you ❤️," wrote Lewis, 47.

The actress' lush at-home greenery also included a so-called "Pride tree" in June to honor Pride Month. "Happy Pride from our Pride tree," Garner said in the Instagram clip last month, standing beside the trunk, which was decorated with rainbow crepe paper, underneath the branches that held colorful bird houses and ornaments.

Garner — who shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck: daughters Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8 — has taken her passion for growing plants and produce to create her own flavor of organic baby food. The name? Farmer Jen & the Giant Squash.

The pouch is the first product in her Once Upon a Farm line made with produce from her family’s farm in Locust Grove, Oklahoma, where her mom Patricia grew up.

Now, her uncle and aunt Robert and Janet English live there, growing the organic Koginut squash from Row 7 seeds on the previously dormant farm, and Garner created the recipe herself.

“I always collaborate on the flavors, but this is the first time I’ve ever said, ‘Okay, I think it should be this,’” Garner told PEOPLE in January. “I’m so nervous. I just hope they like it so I get to do it again.”

While Patricia was happy to see her childhood home being utilized, she’s been otherwise hands-off. “Other than cheering us on,” Garner added at the time.