It's never too early for Jennifer Garner to get in the Halloween spirit.

The 50-year-old actress shared a video on Instagram featuring three ghosts appearing and disappearing. Two of the ghosts were Garner in costume and one was her golden retriever, Birdie.

One of Garner's ghosts was dressed in a purple and black striped dress with a wide purple satin belt and large purple bow in her long black wig.

The other Garner ghost was wearing all white, from the long, shredded dress and slippers to her long white wig of hair. Birdie wore a white shredded pillowcase with eye holes cut out.

Alongside the post, the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past actress wrote a spooky poem that she also recited in the video.

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Stayed Married to Jennifer Garner

"​Three little ghostesses, Sitting on postesses, Eating buttered toastesses, Greasing their fistesses, Up to their wristesses," she rhymed in a disguised voice.

"Oh, what beastesses To make such feastesses! #HappyHalloween," she concluded. Garner also gave a shout out to her makeup artist, Fiona Stiles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Some of Garner's famous followers praised her ingenuity. "Who you gonna call?? Brilliant Sis," wrote actress Holly Robinson Peete.

Cookbook author Amanda Haas wrote, "This is pricelesses."

"Obsessed," chef and entrepreneur Catherine McCord wrote in all caps.

In 2018, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Garner told Ellen DeGeneres that every year is "different" when it comes to decorating for the spooky season with her children: Samuel, 10, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

At the time, she explained, "I think this year we'll go back to one of our favorites, which is making … my children were like, 'Mom, [the decorations] have to be environmentally sensitive.' I was like, 'Good for you, yes they do!' Ghosts with fabric over them, and then you decorate the ghosts to be members of the family."