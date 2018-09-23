Jennifer Garner Rings in Fall with a Tractor Ride: 'So You Think You Can Farm'

Jennifer Garner is kicking off fall with the most delightful seasonal activity.

The Peppermint star, 46, celebrated the start of autumn by driving a tractor through a green stretch of the countryside. In a video she shared via Instagram on Saturday, Garner waved at the camera as she passed by and bopped in her seat, showing just how much infectious fun she was having.

Garner wore a white t-shirt and jeans for the outing and left her long brunette hair down. The mom of three captioned the sunny video, “Happy first day of autumn!” and added “#soyouthinkyoucanfarm” alongside some fall-appropriate emojis.

In August, she spoke to Southern Living about the lessons she wants her kids with ex Ben Affleck — Samuel, 6½, Seraphina, 9½, and Violet, 12 — to learn from her mother Pat’s childhood on an Oklahoma farm.

“I want them to know that my mother was happy and free on the farm,” Garner told the magazine. “I want them to know that you don’t need things to keep you occupied.”

Garner, who grew up in West Virginia, continued, “I think that the only real way to understand a concept like that is to live it, so I guess we’d better head to the farm more often!”

Garner explained, for her, it’s a challenge to show her kids the value of time on the farm when they live such a different lifestyle back home in California.

“You feel like, how can I infuse my kids’ city lives? They couldn’t have a more different life than what these guys have here,” Garner shared. “How can I give them that feeling — the freedom and the joy and the silliness?”

Garner, the co-founder of the organic baby food line Once Upon a Farm, opened up in March at the Natural Products Expo West about gardening in L.A.

“We have chickens, but that’s very L.A. so don’t be too impressed,” she said. “We grow tons of fruits and vegetables because here in Los Angeles you can just grow anything. I can’t get over it. I just keep planting things.”

Garner’s gardening helps her recreate her own upbringing. “When we were hungry [my mom] would say, ‘Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.’ [Now], you know, you can’t help it. That’s what I do with my kids.”