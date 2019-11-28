Jennifer Garner Has 'Zero Chill' as Her Idol Julie Andrews Surprises Her with a Phone Call

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Even celebrities get starstruck!

On Wednesday, Jennifer Garner had “zero chill” when she received a surprise phone call from film legend Julie Andrews.

The 13 Going on 30 star, 47, shared the moment on Instagram, uploading a collage of photos that showed the Garner completely fan-girling over the special moment, which was organized by journalist Katie Couric.

“@katiecouric asked @julieandrews to call me. It was a surprise. I’m sure you’ll be shocked to learn this, but I love her…#NextQuestionwithKatieCouric with Dame Andrews is out tomorrow. ♥️♥️ Happy Thanksgiving to all of us. #zerochill #thankyoukatie #♥️🤗♥️,” the actress wrote.

Alongside the note was the collage of 12 photos that show the emotional roller coaster Garner experienced while speaking with the Sound of Music icon.

In some photos, Garner hides her face in her shirt collar trying to conceal her excitement — while in others she shows off a wide smile while excitedly kicking her feet up in the air. In later photos, the actress seems to let go to her emotions and falls into her couch, slowly sliding onto the floor.

The Peppermint star also shared snippets of her conversation with Andrews, 84, on her Instagram story, including the moment when the Mary Poppins star first called her.

“I wanted to tell you I’m a huge fan and love what you do,” Andrews told Garner, whose face was painted in disbelief.

“And Katie was just telling me that you were pretty admiring of me, too, so I thought, ‘Well let’s just have a chat,'” she added.

Toward the end of the conversation, Couric suggested that Garner and Andrews meet to get lunch sometime, to which Andrews replied, “That would be such fun.”

Garner appeared on Couric’s podcast in October, and the women bonded over their love for Andrews. Garner had also posted an Instagram video of herself singing along and tearing up at a showing of The Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl.

Andrews recently opened up about some of the secrets of her long career in a new memoir, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years. The book, which is out now, follows Andrews’ time in Hollywood from 1963 to 1986, with news details about her early work on Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music, as well as her family life.

Garner is known to often share unfiltered moments from her day-to-day life with fans on social media. She most recently took her followers along while hilariously searching for her car in a parking lot.