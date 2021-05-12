Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez Visit Migrant Shelter at U.S.-Mexico Border 

"This is a thorny, politicized issue, but with babies and children at the center — it is on us to keep working together toward solutions," Jennifer Garner wrote of the trip to Casa Alitas in Arizona with her costar

Jennifer Garner is giving a glimpse of her trip to a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border with friend Édgar Ramírez.

On Tuesday, the actress posted footage of their recent visit to Casa Alitas in Tucson, Arizona, with a video montage on Instagram. The Yes Day costars met with families staying at the migrant shelter and toured the facility in partnership with Save the Children last week.

In the two-minute clip, Garner, 49, explained that she and Ramírez, 44, would be serving fruit to families who had just arrived at the shelter.

After that, the mother of three played with stuffed animals with children from a safe social distance and passed out soup, while Ramírez read a book to children in Spanish.

Garner, a longtime ambassador for the organization, looked over activity kits for kids of all ages from Save the Children, musing, "I'm always amazed, they're put together with so much love."

From there, Garner viewed donated clothes and maternity supplies. Finally, the actors paid their respects at memorials honoring two who had passed away on the migrants' desert path.

Reflecting on the tour, the Golden Globe winner shared six main takeaways from the emotional trip.

"1. Edgar says it best: No one wants to leave home. Children and families are arriving to the US—Mexico border, having fled unimaginable violence and disasters in their home countries," Garner wrote in the caption. "2. Climate migration is not a problem of the future, it is happening now. Save the Children warns of multiple countries expected to descend from drought into famine next year."

"3. We met with Border Patrol officers and humanitarian aid workers — they are working on different sides of the same problem. It is important to note — they have the same message: we need immigration reform," she stressed. "The last legislation on immigration was passed under George W. Bush. Swinging from one set of Presidential orders to the next is expensive and destabilizing."

Garner also praised the work of Casa Alitas, as well as the mission of Save the Children aimed at helping those most in need.

"5. People are good," she continued, shouting out the legal organizations and medical professionals who volunteer their time at the border, revealing she was especially touched by one group in particular.

"We spent time with the Green Valley-Sahuarita Samaritans, who took Edgar and me to crosses marking bodies found along the migrant's desert path — in this case a young man who had died of dehydration and, not far away, a cross honoring the recovered body of a stillborn baby," Garner wrote. "The Samaritans' ceremony ends with 'Presente', acknowledging the traveler's spirit, and our connection to them."

Commenting on the larger crisis at the border, Garner urged fans to think of the children and families in need.