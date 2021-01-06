First Look! Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez Star in Netflix Comedy Yes Day, Where Kids Rule

Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez are saying "yes" to everything and anything for their latest film role.

Garner, 48, and Ramírez, 43, will star in the upcoming Netflix family comedy, Yes Day, which is based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal's book of the same name.

Yes Day, out on March 12, follows Garner and Ramírez's characters as parents who attempt to only say "yes" to their children’s requests for one day. The book inspired Garner in her real-life years ago and prompted her to produce and star in the Miguel Arteta-directed feature.

Detailing to Entertainment Weekly that her three children — son Samuel, 8, and daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — are fans of the novel, Garner told the outlet, "I've done 'yes days' with my kids since my middle daughter was young. She loved that book so much!"

Garner added: "One day, she asked me if we could have a yes day and that it's all she wanted for Christmas and I agreed. It was before the trend really caught on. We started the tradition about eight or nine years ago and we've been doing them ever since."

During her chat with EW, Garner also noted that a photograph she posted of one of her days spent with her kids caught the attention of Yes Day producers Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard. The actress detailed that the pair reached out to her with interest in turning the fun-loving idea into a movie.

"I just love the way Allison came together. She was this adventurer who was up for any challenge in the world and then she had kids," Garner said. "Every day you're just trying to keep everyone safe and fed and doing the best job that you can as a mom and you just lose some of the fun."

And according to the actress, the film will also mimic her own real-life adventures with her three children. "A lot of moments from the film come from my real life, like when my youngest daughter called me a fun killer," she shared.

"No matter what we do during our yes days, we always end it in a tent in our backyard playing a game of Chickenfoot, which we learned from Sarah Jessica Parker," she added. "That's a tradition you'll also see in the film."

Last January, Garner shared a hilarious video of her riding a rollercoaster at Six Flags for a scene in the comedy on Instagram. In the clip, Garner provided a funny commentary of her expressions and reactions while gifting the footage with her fans.

"This is me on a rollercoaster called Twisted Colossus. I'm having a great time," Garner said, laughing. In the video, the actress grips her costar Jenna Ortega's hand tightly. "I’m riding with Jenna Ortega who is a nervous wreck and I’m really comforting her."

"As you can see, I call her Jenna over and over when her character’s name is Katie. I don’t really believe in being in character, I like to live in the moment," Garner said, continuing to laugh at her expressions. "As you can see I’ve had dental work recently and I’m really pleased with the results. I don’t mind at all going upside down."

Garner added, "As you see me saying 'oh my God,' I am not taking the Lord's name in vain, I am beseeching the Lord."