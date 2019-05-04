Jennifer Garner Reacts to Her Crush Donny Osmond Congratulating Her on Beautiful Issue Cover

Jennifer Garner is having a great month!

Less than two weeks after being announced as the cover of PEOPLE’s annual Beautiful Issue, the actress, 47, got a special shout-out from her childhood crush, Donny Osmond.

It all started earlier this week when news anchor Katie Couric shared a throwback video of Cher performing with The Osmonds wearing brightly-colored jumpsuits, writing, “If this doesn’t get you going this morning nothing will. Long live @cher and the Osmonds.”

Garner commented on Couric’s post, writing, “My number one biggest crush of all time @donnyosmond” along with a kissing face emoji.

Osmond, 61, then responded to the 13 Going on 30 actress by joking, “Miraculous that those jumpsuits didn’t scare you away.”

Then, Osmond took a screenshot of an article about their Instagram interaction and posted it to his Instagram Story. “You learn something new every day!” he wrote, referring to Garner’s newly-admitted crush.

“Congrats on being featured in @people’s #BeautifulIssue 2019, @jennifer.garner,” he continued. “No beauty shines greater than a good heart.”

Garner reposted Osmond’s Instagram Story to her own, writing: “1st Grade Jennifer is freaking out right now.”

“I still love purple socks,” she added, referring to Osmond’s trademark fashion choice.

In late April, Garner was named as the cover of PEOPLE’s 2019 Beautiful Issue, and the actress opened up about the beauty she finds in being a mom to her three kids, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

“I’m starting to get to the point where I realize this job is not going to be forever,” the star told PEOPLE. “Not in the all-encompassing every meal, every moment, every day way that I have loved for the last thirteen years. It’s going to shift. But there’s beauty in how it works in episodes.”

Growing up in West Virginia, Garner said her own style could initially be described as “band geek-chic.”

“I was so not one of the pretty girls that I just bypassed insecurity and didn’t see myself as attractive at all. It was not part of my life,” she said.

Yet the actress was grateful to her family for keeping her so grounded. “I felt good about myself back then! That is the lucky trick,” she added. “Looks weren’t a big deal in my family. I don’t think my parents ever said ‘You’re pretty’ and so we just didn’t think about it.”

Garner also shared that her kids prefer her natural look.

Arriving home after a glam photo shoot, “I’ll feel like the best possible version of myself,” she said. “They’ll look at me and say, ‘Can you wash your face? Can you put your hair in a ponytail and put your glasses and sweats on?’” she said. “And I see the compliment in that. They just want me to look like Mom.”