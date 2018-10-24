Jennifer Garner's New Guy, Burger Chain CEO John Miller: Everything to Know

Jennifer Garner is back in the dating game.

For the first time since she and Ben Affleck revealed their split in June 2015, the actress, 46, is linked to a new man, entrepreneur John Miller.

“They are casually dating, but it’s not serious,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The news comes just weeks after Garner and Affleck finalized their divorce. But another insider notes that the Camping star has been ready to find love again.

“Jen has been wanting to move on and now when the divorce is finalized, she finally can,” the source said earlier this month. “She has had no choice but to be patient since Ben needed to finish his rehab treatment. But she was ready to sign the papers.”

While Garner’s relationship with Miller, 40, remains in its early stages, here’s everything to know about her California-based beau —the chairman and CEO of Cali Group, which owns CaliBurger restaurants.

He was previously married to a superstar violinist.

Stanford grad Caroline Campbell, 38, has performed across the country with Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban and Sting. She and Miller filed for divorce in 2011 following six years of marriage. Campbell is now seeing Chris Estwanik, assistant vice president of Validus Reinsurance.

His company developed a burger-flipping robot named Flippy.

The CaliBurger chain, with 50 fast-casual restaurants, employs a unique robotics technique that flips patties. “Flippy” is the world’s first autonomous robotic kitchen assistant developed by Miso Robotics, also owned by Cali Group, that works alongside kitchen staff to assist in consistently preparing freshly cooked burgers.

“We really think of ourselves as a technology company that happens to sell cheeseburgers,” Miller said at the 2017 Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit in London.

He’s a Stanford Law School alum.



Miller graduated as a member of the Order of the Coif honor society and went on to join the California Bar in the Northern District of California.

He has run numerous businesses.

In 2004, he signed on as Vice President, Intellectual Property at Arrowhead Research Corporation. Miller also co-founded NanoAdvisors, a consulting service that connects nanotech researchers with legal, corporate and financial institutions.

He’s a published author.

Miller has written numerous articles on legal and policy issues in nanotechnology and co-authored, The Handbook of Nanotechnology Business, Policy and Intellectual Property Law. He’s held the title of managing editor of Nanotechnology Law & Business, a quarterly journal that provides information on important developments and the latest trends in nanotechnology law, business and politics.

Garner and her kids in L.A. in August. Vince Flores/Startraksphoto.com

Garner hasn’t introduced Miller to her three children with Affleck: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

“He hasn’t met her kids,” the first source says.