Jennifer Garner Is Dating Again After Finalizing Divorce with Ben Affleck: She Is 'Doing Great'

Jennifer Garner is back in the dating pool after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The 46-year-old Peppermint actress has begun to venture out on dates three years after announcing her split from Affleck, also 46, sources tell PEOPLE in the new issue.

“Jen has been wanting to move on and now when the divorce is finalized, she finally can,” a source says.

“She has had no choice but to be patient since Ben needed to finish his rehab treatment. But she was ready to sign the papers,” the insider says.

“Jen doesn’t want to be single for the rest of her life, so she is open to dating,” the insider adds. “She has been on dates, but it seems she isn’t serious about a guy. As always, she is mostly focused on her kids and her job.”

The source says the mother of three has been busy promoting her new film and taking care of her and Affleck’s three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

“Jen is doing great,” the source says. “She has many friends that support her every day. She feels very lucky.”

Garner and Affleck met on Thursday at her home in Los Angeles to finalize their divorce three years after announcing their separation. The two were joined by lawyers and a private judge to solid the final details over a five-hour meeting.

Affleck and Garner began dating in 2004 and married in June 2005 before simultaneously filing for divorce in April 2017.