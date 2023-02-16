Jennifer Garner Busts Out Hilarious Dance Moves While Filming Netflix Comedy 'Family Leave'

Jennifer Garner is breaking out her awesome dance moves again!

The actress, 50, was spotted dancing up a storm on the street Wednesday while filming her upcoming Netflix comedy Family Leave in Los Angeles.

Garner wore a black dress with a thin leather belt under a gray blazer, rocking high-top Nike sneakers as she boogied down the street.

The body-swap movie — which also stars Ed Helms, Rita Moreno, Xosha Roquemore, Paul Scheer, Pete Holmes and more — is about two parents, Jess and Bill Walker (Garner and Helms, 49), trying to keep their family connected as their kids grow up, according to Variety.

The film follows a family who experience a supernatural body switch on the most important day of each member's life, forcing them to come together to secure a promotion, record deal, soccer tryout and college interview, the outlet reports.

Garner is known for her dance moves after the infamous scene in 13 Going on 30, when she does the "Thriller" dance alongside costar Mark Ruffalo.

She and Ruffalo, 53, starred in the beloved 2004 comedy as the adult versions of their teenage characters.

In one memorable scene, the pair — joined by costar Judy Greer — perfectly dance the iconic choreography to Michael Jackson's "Thriller," a song that was all the rage when their characters were teenagers in the 1980s.

But Garner joked that scene was almost Ruffalo's breaking point during the making of the hit film, saying in a video for The Skimm back in 2021, "Our first rehearsal, I think it was Mark and Judy and me, and Judy and I were both dancers growing up and poor Mark didn't know that."

"And he came in and he hated the rehearsal process so much he almost dropped out," Garner added, laughing at the end as she remembered what a hard time Ruffalo had with the choreography.

Ruffalo responded to Garner's remarks under PEOPLE's Instagram post about the story.

"It didn't help that it took me 3 hours to learn what Jen mastered in about about 20 minutes!" the actor joked, tacking on a string of laughing emojis.

Of his character, Ruffalo added, "Matty had to be dragged out on that dance floor as well, poor guy. But all this time later he is grateful he did!"