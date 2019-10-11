Jennifer Garner Caught Getting 'Misty-Eyed' During Sound of Music Sing-Along by 1 of Her Kids

Image zoom Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner/Instagram

These are a few of Jennifer Garner’s favorite things!

The Peppermint actress, 47, posted a heartwarming video on Thursday, showing her getting “misty-eyed” while watching a screening of The Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

In the clip, Garner sings along to “Do-Re-Mi” with a big smile on her face. After acknowledging the camera, the star turns back toward the screen and wipes tears from her eyes as she continues to follow energetically along with the song.

“When your kid catches you misty-eyed at the Sound of Music sing-a-long,” she captioned the sweet clip, adding the hashtags “I don’t care” as well as the playful nickname “Frauline Jen.”

Garner shares children son Samuel Garner, 7½, as well as daughters Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 10, and Violet Anne, 13, with ex Ben Affleck.

Thanks to the wonders of social media, Garner’s fandom was spotted by pal Katie Couric, who noted that she had an interview on the books with star Julie Andrews.

“I’m interviewing Julie next week!!!! Come with!!!” she wrote, in an interaction highlighted by Comments by Celebs.

“K.A.T.I.E. Don’t mess with me,” Garner replied.

Garner’s love of the classic film was previously on display earlier this month, when the star put her own twist on “Do-Re-Me,” altering the lyrics to honor the 100th anniversary of Save the Children.

“Save the Children, one hundred years. We have three lofty goals: A healthy start for kids, the opportunity to learn and always protect the young from harm,” Garner sang while attending a gala celebrating the nonprofit.

“If these commercials were your last interactions with @savethechildren, I’m guessing it is because we work where no one else wants to go—on purpose,” the actress wrote alongside a video of the moment on her Instagram, while celebrating “1 Billion children served in our 100 year history.”